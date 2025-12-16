Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], December 16 (ANI): India and Ethiopia on Tuesday elevated the bilateral ties to "strategic partnership" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the decision will provide bilateral relations new energy, new speed and new depth.

Advertisement

In his remarks during a meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, PM Modi said India and Ethiopia are democratic powers committed to peace and the welfare of humanity and are co-passengers and partners of the Global South.

Advertisement

"Today, we are elevating India and Ethiopia relations to a strategic partnership. This step will provide our relations with new energy, new speed and new depth," he said.

Advertisement

"India and Ethiopia have had contact, communication and exchange for thousands of years. Our two countries, which are rich in languages and traditions, are symbols of unity in diversity. Both countries are democratic powers committed to peace and the welfare of humanity. We are co-passengers and partners of the Global South. On international platforms, we have stood shoulder-to-shoulder. The African Union HQ in Ethiopia makes Ethiopia the meeting point of African diplomacy. Inspired by the common vision of inclusive world, in 2023, India ensured that the African Union became a G20 member," he added.

In his remarks, PM Abiy Ahmed Ali said that Ethiopia's economy is performing strongly.

Advertisement

"Last year, we grew 9.2% and this year we are expecting 10.3% GDP growth. Beside GDP growth, our FDI inflow is also rising big time. India is leading source for FDI. We have more than 615 Indian companies which are investing in Ethiopia. This gives our cooperation a strong foundation of trust. I think our decision today that we elevate our historic relationship to strategic relationship is the right decision," he said.

The two countries also exchanged MoUs.

PM Modi was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival in the Ethiopian capital.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister welcomed PM Modi at Addis Ababa Airport and drove him to the hotel.

On the way, the Ethiopian PM took a special initiative of taking PM Modi to the Science Museum and Friendship Park, which was not in the itinerary. The gestures by the Nobel-prize Prize-winning Ethiopian leader reflected his deep respect for PM Modi.

PM Modi arrived in Ethiopia on Tuesday in the second leg of his three-nation visit.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said PM Modi was accorded a warm and colourful welcome.

"Celebrating age-old India-Ethiopia ties! Prime Minister @narendramodi arrives in Addis Ababa on his maiden bilateral visit to Ethiopia. In a special gesture, PM @AbiyAhmedAli came personally to receive him at the airport. Prime Minister was accorded a warm and colourful welcome. Ethiopia is a key partner for India in the Global South and a fellow BRICS Member," he said in a post on X.

This is PM Modi's first visit to Ethiopia and reflects India's commitment towards deepening South-South cooperation and strengthening of partnership with Africa. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)