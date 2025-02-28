New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): The delegations from India and the European Union held delegations on a range of topics in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and EU President Ursula von der Leyen, and the leaders have directed their teams to conclude the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations by this year, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Tanmay Lal, highlighted that 20 union cabinet ministers and Ministers of State engaged in discussions and issues ranging from trade, digital green technology, energy, environment and connectivity were discussed.

The European Commission President is on a two-day bilateral visit to India, accompanied by members of the European College of Commissioners. This is Ursula von der Leyen's third visit to India. She previously visited India for a bilateral official visit in April 2022 and to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in September 2023.

The MEA Secy termed it an "unprecedented and landmark visit," on account it being the first visit of the European College of Commissioners outside of the continent.

"This is an unprecedented and landmark visit on many counts. This is the first visit by the college (of Commissioners) in its new mandate and the first which has been outside Europe... This visit signals the high priority that is attached by both sides to the strategic partnership that we both share. A visit to the entire college also highlights the very extensive breadth of our partnership and engagement. President von der Leyen met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the two leaders held extensive discussions, including in the delegation-level talks. In addition to these talks, there have been 20 ministerial-level meetings," MEA Secy said in the press briefing today.

"The meetings include those of the bilateral cluster, the meetings for the three working groups of the trade and technology council...The themes covered in these bilateral ministerial engagements in addition to trade and FTA, digital green technologies to supply chains under the TTC, some of the other themes that were discussed were finance, renewable energy, environment, research and innovation, skilling and education, space, defence, connectivity and mobility, sustainable urbanisation, water, fisheries, women empowerment, and youth," he added.

One of the major outcomes was taken on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which is to be finalised by the end of the year.

"The leaders have directed their teams that the India-EU FTA should be concluded within the year. This is, of course, a very important outcome," he added.

"Very clear progress on the working groups has been made too. Strategic Technologies, Digital Governance and Digital Connectivity, that is working group one. Clean and green technology is working group two. Trade, investment and resilient value chains. There has been extensive discussion and progress on these tracks," the MEA Secy further said.

The official highlighted the progress on implementing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) on semiconductors, and boosting supply chains to facilitate talent exchange and skill.

"Also, there has been MoU between Bharat 6G alliance and EU 6G smart networks, and extensive discussions were held on taking this cooperation forward. There is also deepening collaboration between India AI mission and European AI office," Lal added.

On clean and green energy, the government has announced joint funding of 60 million euros for research projects ranging from electric vehicles to plastics and also projects on energy, especially green hydrogen.

"India EU green hydrogen forum will be held and India EU business summit on offshore wind energy will be

Earlier today, highlighting the need to bolster cooperation between new Delhi and Brussels in the areas of digital technology, Artificial Intelligence and defence, EU President Ursula von der Leyen termed India as a "pillar of certainty" for Europe in an "increasingly uncertain world".

She lauded Prime Minister Modi's address at the Paris AI Summit earlier this month, and said that today, Europe and India are working together to shape a future in which AI is a driver of positive change in our economies and societies. The EU chief also affirmed her belief that the next AI Summit hosted by India will turn out a huge success. (ANI)

