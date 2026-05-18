India-EU cooperation can bring stability to an unstable world: EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Gothenburg [Sweden], May 18 (ANI): European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday (local time) stressed that cooperation between India and the European Union can help bring stability to an increasingly unstable world and ensure greater security for citizens.

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Speaking at the European Round Table hosted by Volvo in Sweden, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson, von der Leyen highlighted the growing India-EU partnership across trade, security, technology and space cooperation. Referring to the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, the European Commission President said that in January this year, both sides had signed the "mother of all deals" and also strengthened cooperation in security and defence through a new partnership.

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She noted that the first EU-India security and defence dialogue held in New Delhi marked a significant step forward, adding that both sides are deepening cooperation in maritime security and will hold joint EU-India naval exercises. She further said that India and the EU will work together to counter cyber threats, protect critical infrastructure and enhance information sharing.

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"In January, we not only signed the mother of all deals, but we also moved closer on security and defence, on which we signed our partnership. With the first EU-India security and defence dialogue in New Delhi, we continue to deepen the cooperation, particularly on maritime security, where we will hold joint EU-India naval exercises. We will also work together in encountering cyber threats, protecting our critical infrastructure, and generally increasing our information sharing. Our cooperation can help bring stability to an unstable world and provide security to our citizens," said the EU Commission President.

Von der Leyen also underlined the importance of the EU-India Trade and Technology Council, saying it is paving the way for stronger collaboration in areas such as AI governance, semiconductors, resilient supply chains and interoperability of digital systems. She added that these issues would be discussed further during the next council meeting scheduled for July.

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"Our EU-India Trade and Technology Council is already showing the way forward. Under its umbrella, we are aligning our AI governance, we're working together on semiconductors, we're strengthening the resilience of our supply chains, and we are ensuring interoperability between our digital systems. We will discuss these topics at the next meeting in July... we are shooting for the stars as we work to explore new frontiers in our EU-India space dialogue," von der Leyen said.

She also lauded Sweden as home to mainland Europe's only space base and said the evolving EU-India partnership presents historic opportunities that both sides are determined to seize.

She said, "Again, Sweden is showing the way as the home of mainland Europe's only space base. India is already shooting for the moon with your successful landing there. Our work together in space will help strengthen not only our security, but of course also our prosperity. All in all, this dynamic new era in EU-India relations opens historic opportunities, and we are determined to seize them." (ANI)

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