India-EU Defence Cooperation talks explore defence transformation in evolving security posture

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Chintan Research Foundation (CRF) recently hosted a high-level closed-door conversation on "India-EU Defence Cooperation: Partnering Europe's Security Push".

Advertisement

The dialogue on July 28 brought together senior European diplomats, Indian industry leaders, and strategic experts to explore how India's defence transformation intersects with the European Union's evolving security posture.

Moderated by senior broadcast journalist Vishnu Som, the discussion centered on the EU's recently announced Readiness 2030 (ReArm Europe) plan, which is an Euro 800 billion initiative to enhance Europe's defence autonomy, and how India's defence manufacturing capabilities, under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, can complement this effort through joint ventures, technology partnerships, and co-production opportunities.

Advertisement

Delivering the welcome remarks, Shishir Priyadarshi, President, CRF, emphasized the need to view India-EU defence ties beyond transactions. "We must move toward co-development and build a predictable, trusted manufacturing ecosystem between Indian and European firms," he noted. He also called for regulatory harmonization and greater understanding of each other's industrial strengths.

Ambassador Philipp Ackermann of Germany reflected on Europe's recalibrated security posture following the Ukraine conflict. "The US security umbrella over Europe has shifted. We must now develop our own capabilities," he noted. He emphasized Germany's enhanced defence cooperation with India, especially in submarine production, and praised India as a like-minded partner in upholding global order.

Advertisement

Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace, pointed out India's journey from importing defence equipment to becoming a potential global supplier. He noted three key milestones: the 2014 Make in India initiative, strategic operations like Operation Sindoor, and the Defence Production Policy's push for indigenisation. He underscored the significance of India's self-reliance drive, noting that "what we've seen in telecom, we can replicate in defence," and emphasized the country's readiness to provide volume-based, cost-effective solutions to European partners.

Reflecting on Adani's role, he added, "At Adani Defence & Aerospace, we knew we wouldn't always find ready-made talent, but we built systems to train, mentor, and grow it. Whether it's NATO-certified ammunition or large-scale manufacturing capability, we've invested in building what India and our global partners need at scale and with quality."

Damien Syed, Deputy Head of Mission from the French Embassy, reaffirmed that defence remains central to the Indo-French partnership. He shared that French defence firms are not only supplying critical technologies like jet engines but are also open to co-developing next-generation platforms with India. "Strategic autonomy is not about isolation, it's about trusted partnerships," he said.

Italy's Charge d'Affaires Aurora Russi highlighted maritime security as the backbone of India-Italy defence ties. "We've had four major port calls and growing joint exercises with India's Navy in the last two years alone. Our strategic roadmap is taking shape," she noted, while pointing to Italy and India's elevated ties to strategic relations since 2023 and the signing of the Defence Cooperation MoU in April 2025.

Former Indian Ambassador Anil Wadhwa placed the India-EU relationship in a geopolitical frame. He underlined India's continued defence ties with Russia but acknowledged the diversification underway. "Europe is increasingly seen as a partner of predictability. In areas like shipbuilding and the maritime domain, partnerships with Europe can add real value," he said.

The discussion also addressed topical issues such as rare earth material supply chains, the small arms segment in India's manufacturing push, and reputational considerations tied to exports and FTA negotiations. The European representatives reaffirmed their strong confidence in India as a trusted partner, with limited concern over defence interactions with other countries in the region.

The conversation underscored that defence industrial cooperation between India and the EU is no longer a peripheral element, it is fast becoming central to both regions' strategic outlooks. As Europe rethinks its security architecture and India deepens its manufacturing base, the moment is ripe for building a mature, forward-looking partnership anchored in trust, technology, and long-term alignment.

This event was part of CRF's ongoing effort to foster forward-looking dialogue on global trends in defence, security, and industrial transformation. The event concluded with a shared vision of India and the EU as trusted partners navigating a more autonomous, secure, and technologically advanced global defence landscape. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)