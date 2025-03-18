India, EU discuss bilateral ties, parliamentary exchanges

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal held a meeting with European Parliament Chair of the Delegation for Relations with India, Angelika Niebler and discussed India-EU bilateral ties, parliamentary exchanges and global issues.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Secretary (West) Mr. Tanmaya Lal met with @ANiebler Ms. Angelika Niebler, European Parliament Chair of the Delegation for Relations with India. They discussed India-EU bilateral ties, parliamentary exchanges, and global issues."

Earlier on Monday, former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt said that 2025 will be a "breakthrough year" in the relationship between India and the European Union.

Speaking with ANI, Bildt stated that both sides are committed to reaching an agreement by the end of the year.

"I think that we will have a breakthrough this year in the relationship between the European Union and India. There's a commitment now on both the Indian and the EU sides to have sort of an agreement concluded by the end of the year," Bildt said.

"It's got to be difficult. It's got to require compromise both from the European side and Indian side, but in the rather uncertain environment that we have for global trade with tariffs...I think that would be very important," he added.

During EU President Ursula von der Leyen's visit to India in February, both parties directed their teams to conclude Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations by the end of the year.

The delegations from India and the European Union held delegations on a range of topics in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and EU President Ursula von der Leyen, and the leaders have directed their teams to conclude the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations by this year, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

At the time, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal, highlighted that 20 union cabinet ministers and Ministers of State engaged in discussions and issues ranging from trade, digital green technology, energy, environment and connectivity were discussed. The European Commission President was on a two-day bilateral visit to India, accompanied by members of the European College of Commissioners.

"The leaders have directed their teams that the India-EU FTA should be concluded within the year. This is, of course, a very important outcome," Tanmaya Lal said. (ANI)

