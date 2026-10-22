"India-EU FTA has broadened opportunities" for India-Poland partnership: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) has broadened opportunities for the India-Poland partnership, highlighting India's growing economic strength and the momentum in bilateral relations over the past two years.

"Our growing economic strength has created new opportunities for the India-Poland partnership. And the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement has made these opportunities even broader," PM Modi said while addressing a joint press meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

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The two leaders witnessed the exchange of key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) before attending the joint press meet.

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Welcoming Tusk to India, PM Modi recalled his visit to Poland in 2024 and said the two countries had elevated their relations to the level of a Strategic Partnership during that visit.

"I am delighted to extend a warm welcome to the Prime Minister of Poland in India. During my visit to Poland in 2024, he had extended a heartfelt welcome to me and my delegation.During that visit, we elevated our relations to the level of a Strategic Partnership. Building on this strong foundation, our partnership has gained new momentum over the past two years," he said.

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Highlighting the historical bonds between the two countries, PM Modi said that India-Poland friendship was rooted in a shared heritage of humanity and empathy, going beyond diplomatic relations.

"The friendship between India and Poland is not based merely on diplomatic relations, but on the shared heritage of humanity and empathy," he said.

Recalling the assistance extended to Polish families during the Second World War, PM Modi said, "During the Second World War, the royal families of Jamnagar and Kolhapur had provided shelter to thousands of Polish children and families in India."

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi held bilateral talks with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk at Hyderabad House in New Delhi to review India-Poland relations and explore avenues for strengthening cooperation across key sectors.

The meeting comes during Tusk's official visit to India from October 21 to 23, aimed at advancing the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and expanding cooperation in trade, defence, technology and other areas of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, on the same day, the Polish Prime Minister paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, where he laid a wreath at the memorial dedicated to the Father of the Nation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also called on Tusk on Thursday and discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation across a wide range of domains.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Pleased to call on Prime Minister Donald Tusk @donaldtuskof Poland. Appreciated his sharing thoughts on deepening India - Poland cooperation across a wide range of domains.”

Tusk arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. He is accompanied by Poland's Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domanski and a business delegation.

During his visit, Tusk is also scheduled to participate in the India-Poland Business Forum in New Delhi before travelling to Bengaluru on October 23 to engage with leaders from India's information technology and space sectors.

India and Poland elevated their bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership during PM Modi's visit to Poland in August 2024. Tusk's current visit marks the first visit by a Polish Prime Minister to India since 2010.

Former Polish Ambassador to India Adam Burakowski said both countries aim to increase annual bilateral trade from approximately USD 6 billion to USD 10 billion, highlighting the role of business forums in facilitating partnerships between companies.

He also identified defence and space technology as key areas for cooperation and said the India-European Union free trade agreement could help expand economic engagement. (ANI)

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