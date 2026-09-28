India-EU FTA to open new chapter in economic ties, India-Sweden economic exchange must double by 2030: Envoy Petra Menander

By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Swedish Ambassador to India Petra Menander, who has recently begun her tenure in New Delhi, said that strengthening economic ties will be a key priority during her tenure, with the two countries aiming to double their economic exchange by 2030.

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In an interview with ANI on Monday, Menander said there was a “very strong positive momentum” in India-Sweden ties and that the focus now should be on delivering on the existing agenda.

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“The objective is clear, We need to double the economic exchange we have between our two countries by 2030,” Menander said.

The Swedish envoy said she would also seek to strengthen political dialogue, people-to-people exchanges as well as cooperation in research and innovation.

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“I would like to see, besides the trade side, I’d like to see our political dialogue and collaboration grow, but also the people-to-people exchanges,” she said.

She added that the existing research and innovation partnership between the two countries would provide a strong foundation for future cooperation.

On her priorities for the next four years, Menander said she was focused on understanding India and the India-Sweden partnership better and ensuring that the Swedish Embassy could make a positive contribution to the relationship.

The ambassador, who previously served as Sweden’s envoy in Riyadh, said her experience in Saudi Arabia had reinforced her understanding of Sweden’s strengths in innovation and its social model.

“Sweden is at the forefront of innovation globally, and that means that we quite often punch above our weight,” she said, adding that Sweden’s “transparent social model” was also of interest to countries such as India.

Highlighting the recently concluded India-EU Free Trade Agreement, Menander said the pact would open a new chapter in the economic relationship and create greater opportunities for Swedish companies.

“I see that the free trade agreement will bring simplification. I think the opportunities are already there, the know-how on both sides. But I think having simpler routines, no or less tariffs, will make our collaboration grow in the economic field,” she said.

She added that greater economic flows could subsequently lead to increased investments and job creation.

Asked how she would contribute towards achieving the target of doubling bilateral economic exchange by 2030, Menander said she was “very optimistic”.

She identified technology and innovation, green transition, AI, connectivity, mining, healthcare and life sciences as areas with significant potential.

“We have so many opportunities in tech innovation, green transition, but it needs to be translated to concrete opportunities in AI, connectivity, in mining, healthcare, life sciences, and so on,” she said.

Menander also said attracting more Swedish companies to India would be among her priorities.

“We need existing companies or collaborations to grow, but we also need new companies to come in, and they’re already looking at India,” she said.

Speaking about the Make in India and Make with Sweden initiatives, Menander said Sweden wanted to build partnerships based on the complementary strengths of both countries.

The envoy said she had already seen Swedish business delegations exploring manufacturing and emerging areas such as AI.

“I would like to see us build on our different strengths,” she said.

Menander also highlighted growing people-to-people connections between India and Sweden, including increasing Indian students and professionals travelling to Sweden.

“What we have seen over the past few years is that we see a growing Indian community in Sweden, people travelling for study and for work—and that helps us bring both countries together,” she said. She added that she expected these exchanges to grow further.

India and Sweden enjoy longstanding close relations based on common values; strong business, investment and R&D linkages; and similar approaches to meet global challenges of peace & security and development.

Regular political engagement, intensifying business ties, cooperation on global challenges and multilateral issues define the strong India Sweden partnership. Innovation, Technology, Investment and R&D collaborations provide the bedrock of this modern relationship. (ANI)

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