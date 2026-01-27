"India, EU natural partners in changing world," says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held productive discussions with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the 16th India-EU Summit.

The PM said that India and the EU are natural partners in a changing world.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Co-chaired the 16th India-EU Summit with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Held productive discussions to take our Strategic Partnership to a higher level based on our shared values and a comprehensive bilateral agenda covering various subjects. Also exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest. India and the EU are natural partners in a changing world and remain committed to strengthening multilateralism."

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, paid a State Visit to India on 25-27 January as the Chief Guests for the 77th Republic Day of India.

President Costa and President von der Leyen were accompanied by a high-level delegation, including High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic.

The two Leaders were warmly welcomed by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. They then travelled together in a ceremonial procession to attend the Republic Day celebrations and witness the parade.

For the first time ever, a contingent consisting of representatives from both the European Union Military Staff and the European Union Naval Operations ATALANTA and ASPIDES participated in the Republic Day Parade.

President Costa and President von der Leyen joined President Murmu for an 'At-Home' reception in Rashtrapati Bhavan. In honour of the visiting dignitaries, President Murmu hosted a Banquet on 27 January 2026. Earlier that afternoon, Prime Minister Modi also hosted a luncheon in their honour. (ANI)

