India, EU nearing Free Trade Agreement as negotiations progress: MEA

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): India and the European Union are close to finalising a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), with negotiations progressing strongly, Secretary (West) Tanmay Lal of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday during a special media briefing.

He made the remarks while speaking to media while briefing upon President Droupadi Murmu's upcoming visit to Portugal and Slovakia, from April 7-10.

Speaking on the India-EU FTA negotiations, Secretary Lal highlighted the recent vidit og the College og commissioners led by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and underscored how both PM Modi and the EC President had directed their teams to finalise the FTA within this year.

He said, "About the India-EU FTA, during the recent visit of the College of Commissioners led by the President of European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, both the leaders PM Modi and the EC President had decided to direct their teams to finalise the India-EU FTA within this year. So that has been a very clear direction. The negotiations are ongoing and both teams are taking the process forward in a very strong manner. We are very hopeful that the FTA will be finalised soon."

On February 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the partnership between India and the European Union, terming the strategic partnership between them as "organic and natural." Further he said that a free trade agreement between India and the European Union can be expected by the end of this year. He made the remarks during his joint press statement following his meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

During the joint press conference, Ursula von der Leyen had remarked, "I am here today with the whole College of Commissioners. Indeed, it is our first visit outside Europe since we took office in December. This shows how much we value our partnership. We want to take it to new heights. India is a like-minded friend. We are the two largest democracies in the world. And under your leadership, Prime Minister, it has been thriving. We are bound by shared convictions and values." (ANI)

