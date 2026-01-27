DT
Home / World / "India-EU summit will derisk global order," says EAM Jaishankar

"India-EU summit will derisk global order," says EAM Jaishankar

ANI
Updated At : 04:45 PM Jan 27, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that the India-European Union (EU) summit would strengthen multipolarity and help derisk the global order.

Jaishankar further said that the Summit's outcomes, such as the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and other agreements, laid the foundation for a deeper partnership.

In a post on X, he said, "India and the European Union, two major democracies and market economies, concluded pathbreaking agreements today at the 16th Summit under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, President Antonio Costa and President Ursula von der Leyen. The Free Trade Agreement, the Security and Defence Partnership, the Comprehensive Framework of Cooperation on Mobility and other agreements signed today constitute the foundation of a broader, deeper and stronger partnership."

"Today's India-EU summit will strengthen multipolarity and help derisk the global order," he added.

Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in a joint statement with European Council President Antonio Costa and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that cooperation on human-centric, trustworthy AI is an area where both parties share core values.

"In innovation, too, we share core values. The freedom of research and science is paramount for us. Europe and India will always choose science. We will always choose progress, the way forward. We will choose technology at the service of our people. It is part of who we are. And our cooperation on human-centric, trustworthy AI is one of the best examples," she said.

Von der Leyen said that Europe will fund a public research programme to advance partnership with India on AI.

"So today, I am glad to announce that we are working on India's association with Horizon Europe. Backed by funding firepower of EUR 100 billion, Horizon is the world's largest public research programme. I cannot wait for our best talents to get to work to advance health, clean energy, and frontier technologies, just to name some. We will set up EU-India Innovation Hubs. This will help researchers and start-ups to collaborate on next-gen technology. We are also launching an EU-India Startup Partnership to boost co-creation, and high-potential ventures," she said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)


The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

