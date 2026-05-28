icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / India expands trade footprint in Panama with launch of 3 new motorcycle models

India expands trade footprint in Panama with launch of 3 new motorcycle models

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:35 AM May 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Panama City [Panama], May 28 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Panama, Nicaragua and Costa Rica highlighted India's expanding commercial engagement in Central America, with a spotlight on Indian motorcycles' growing presence in Panama.

Advertisement

In a post on X on Thursday, the Indian Embassy in Panama said that, "Amb. Sumit Seth launched 3 new Royal Enfield

Advertisement

models in Panama today - Goan Classic 350, Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition and Classic 650.", marking a push by "one of the oldest motorcycle brands" into the Latin American market.

Advertisement

Sharing details of the launch in the post, the embassy described it as "a win for India's export story, from Chennai to Ciudad de Panama!" The post further highlighted Panama's market conditions, noting, "Panama's open economy & dollar-based pricing make it one of the most affordable RE markets in the entire region."

The embassy also underlined "Royal Enfield's" long industrial legacy, stating it is "one of the oldest motorcycle brands in continuous production since 1901," and added that its "expanding footprint in Panama reflects the growing confidence of Indian brands in Latin America."

Advertisement

Alongside commercial outreach, India had also marked its cultural diplomacy efforts through International Day of Yoga 2025 (June 21) celebrations. In another post on X, the embassy shared glimpses of the event held at the archaeological ruins of Old Panama City, describing it as "Glimpses from IDY 2025: Yoga Event at Archaeological Ruins of Old Panama City."

Earlier in January, the Indian Embassy in Panama, Nicaragua and Costa Rica highlighted the five areas of cooperation between India and Panama in a video message.

In a post on X, it noted that the 5Ts of togetherness, which bring together New Delhi and Panama City, include traditions, trade, technology, tourism, and talent.

"India Panama Glimpse: 5Ts of Togetherness Traditions Trade Technology Tourism Talent," the embassy wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Republic Day (January 26), it noted in a post on X how the Receptions saw Minister of Presidency Juan Carlos Orillac represent the President of Panama as the guest of honour. It further noted that around 500 guests attended the event to celebrate this special occasion and the spirit of India-Panama Friendship.

Panama and India have enjoyed cordial, warm, and friendly relations, based on mutual understanding and growing bilateral trade and comprehensive cooperation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts