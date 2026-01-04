DT
PT
Home / World / India expresses deep concern, calls for parties to return to dialogue in Venezuela crisis

India expresses deep concern, calls for parties to return to dialogue in Venezuela crisis

ANI
Updated At : 01:55 PM Jan 04, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday expressed deep concern at the developments in Venezuela.

The statement further said that they were closely monitoring the situation.

"Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation," the statement said.

India urged the involved parties to resort to dialogue and diplomacy.

"India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region," as per the statement.

"The Embassy of India in Caracas is in contact with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance," the statement added.

On Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advised Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela amid the unfolding situation in the South American nation.

It also urged Indians currently in Venezuela to exercise extreme caution, remain in contact with the Indian Embassy in Caracas, and share an emergency helpline number for assistance.

"In view of recent developments in Venezuela, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela. All Indians who are in Venezuela for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Caracas through their email id: cons.caracas@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +58-412-9584288 (also for WhatsApp calls)," MEA said in a statement.

The advisory comes after Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured in Caracas and flown out of the country in a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement, leading to heightened tensions and uncertainty.

Earlier, Donald Trump said that Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, who were captured in Caracas during a US military operation, have been indicted on charges of alleged "drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies" in the Southern District of New York, and will face trial. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

