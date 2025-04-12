India extends aid to diaspora in earthquake-hit Myanmar under Operation Brahma

Yangon [Myanmar], April 12 (ANI): As part of ongoing outreach efforts following the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, India, under Operation Brahma, extended its support to the Indian diaspora in Myanmar's Yangon region, delivering essentials.

According to the Embassy of India in Myanmar, Ambassador of India to Myanmar Abhay Thakur handed over 15 tonnes of rice, cooking oil and food stuff to a community relief group there.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Mandalay provided a genset, water purifier and cooking oil for the Ambika temple kitchen serving 4000 pax daily.

"Giving a helping hand to our diaspora. This week, Ambassador Abhay Thakur handed over 15 T rice, cooking oil & foodstuff to the community Relief Group in Yangon, and the Consulate General of India in Mandalay gave a genset, water purifier & cooking oil for Ambika temple kitchen serving 4000 pax daily," the Embassy of India in Myanmar stated on X.

India has been actively engaged in the relief efforts following the devastating earthquake in Myanmar as part of Operation Brahma, with the Indian Army providing critical relief in its Field Hospital in Mandalay, the country's worst-hit city.

As of April 9, a total of 1,651 patients have been treated at the Indian Army's Field Hospital, with 281 patients receiving treatment on that day alone, as per a release by the Army. The hospital also conducted seven major and 38 minor surgeries.

Last Friday, India delivered 442 tonnes of food aid to the disaster-struck nation as part of its ongoing humanitarian response.

As part of Operation Brahma, India had earlier delivered a total of 625 metric tonnes of humanitarian relief materials, including the latest consignment. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), with 80 personnel and four specially trained canines, has been deployed on the ground, equipped for rescue operations.

As per the State Administration Council's communication team as of Friday, 3,645 people have died, 5,017 have been injured, and 148 are still unaccounted for in Myanmar's terrible 7.7-magnitude earthquake that took place on March 28.

The magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck a large area of Myanmar, which has a population of 50 million, causing widespread damage across six regions and states, including the capital, Naypyidaw.

According to Al Jazeera, the earthquake disrupted power, telephone, and mobile networks and damaged roads and bridges, making it difficult to assess the full extent of the destruction.

This disaster has also exacerbated the ongoing humanitarian crisis caused by Myanmar's civil war, which has already displaced over three million people and left nearly 20 million in need of aid, as reported by Al Jazeera, citing the United Nations. (ANI)

