India extends financial support to Maldives via rollover of USD 50 million Treasury Bill

Male [Maldives], May 12 (ANI): The Government of India has extended support to India's maritime neighbour, Maldives by rolling over the USD 50 Million treasury bill, the High Commission of India to Maldives said in a statement on Monday. Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Khaleel expressed gratitude to the Indian government and hailed the timely assistance which "reflects the close bonds of friendship" between the two countries.

In the statement shared on X, the High Commision of India to Maldives said, "India extends financial support to the Maldives through the rollover of the USD 50 million Treasury Bill.

According to the statement, after the request by the Government of Maldives, the State Bank of India (SBI) to has subscribed, for one more year, a USD 50 million Government Treasury Bill issued by the Ministry of Finance of Maldives.

It was noted that since March 2019, India has been facilitating subscription of several such Treasury Bills by the SBI and rolling them over, annually, interest-free to the Government of Maldives.

This is a part of the unique government to government arrangement between the two countries that serves as an emergency financial assistance to the maritime neighbour.

The statement also mentioned that India has assisted Maldives in times of need and the subscription of this Treasury Bill, along with, the Government of India's decision earlier this year to extend the special quota for export of essential commodities for Maldives, which reflects India's continued support to the Government and the people of the Maldives.

Extending gratitude to the Government of India, the Foreign Minister of Maldives said, "I express my sincere gratitude to EAM @DrSJaishankar and the Government of #India for extending crucial financial support to the #Maldives through the rollover of the USD 50 million Treasury Bill. This timely assistance reflects the close bonds of friendship between #Maldives & #India and will support the Government's ongoing efforts to implement fiscal reforms for economic resilience."

India and Maldives are longstanding partners.

During the visit of Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu to India last year, Prime Minister Modi had underscored the importance attached by India to its relationship with Maldives under its 'Neighbourhood First' Policy and Vision SAGAR, and reaffirmed India's unwavering commitment to assist Maldives on its developmental journey and priorities. (ANI)

