India extends greetings to Samoa on its independence day, fulfils commitment made during FIPIC-III

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday extended greetings to the Government and people of Samoa on the occassion of their independence day. The minister also shared an update on India delivering on a commitment made during the FIPIC-III (Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation) Summit.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Warm Greetings to the Government and people of Samoa on their Independence Day today."

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https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2061300967967199396

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Alongwith the greetings, the minister shared an image which provided the update of India delivering a haemo-dialysis machine with a portable RO unit to Samoa as part of the commitment made during the FIPIC-III Summit.

The text of the image said, "India delivered a Haemo-Dialysis machine with portable RO unit to Samoa as part of the commitment made during FIPIC-III Summit."

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Earlier in March 2025, India fulfilled its commitment made at the FIPIC III Summit by dispatching a critical healthcare facility to Kiribati.

A 6-bedded container-based Dialysis Unit has been shipped from Mundra Port and is headed to Tarawa, Kiribati.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jasiwal stated, "Standing together with the Pacific Islands family - helping strengthen the healthcare system of Kiribati. Fulfilling India's commitment made at FIPIC III Summit: a consignment of 6-bedded container-based Dialysis Unit departed from Mundra Port for Tarawa, Kiribati."

The second assignment was sent in November, 2024, in which India dispatched Haemo-Dialysis machines to four Pacific Island nations- the Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands and Nauru.

Fulfilling a pledge made at the third Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III) Summit, six Haemo-Dialysis machines, accompanied by portable Reverse Osmosis (RO) units, were delivered to the nations.

Sharing a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs Jaiswal said, "Standing together with the Pacific Islands Family. Fulfilling India's commitment made at the FIPIC III Summit, the 2nd consignment of "Haemo-Dialysis machines with portable RO Units."

"3 units to Republic of Marshall Islands, 1 unit to Independent State of Samoa, 1 unit to Solomon Islands, 1 unit to Republic of Nauru have departed from India. This assistance will help strengthen the healthcare system of the Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands and Nauru."

In October 2024, India had dispatched the first consignment of Haemo-Dialysis machines to Papua New Guinea.

Notably, the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) was launched during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Fiji in November 2014.

FIPIC includes 14 of the island countries - the Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu, as per the official statement.

Though these countries are relatively small in land area and distant from India, many have large exclusive economic zones (EEZs), and offer promising possibilities for fruitful cooperation. (ANI)

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