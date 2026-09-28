India-Fiji discuss defence, maritime cooperation in Bilateral Joint Working Group meet

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): India and Fiji on Monday discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defence and maritime cooperation, including greater collaboration in the defence industry, during a meeting between Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Defence and Veterans Affairs, Mason Smith, in the national capital.

The meeting also saw both sides reaffirm their shared commitment to a "free, open, inclusive & secure Indo-Pacific", according to the Directorate of Public Relations in the Ministry of Defence.

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"Permanent Secretary for Defence & Veterans Affairs, Fiji, Mr Mason Smith met Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on September 28, 2026. Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral defence & maritime cooperation, including greater defence industry collaboration. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to a free, open, inclusive & secure Indo-Pacific," the Directorate of Public Relations in the Ministry of Defence said in a post on X.

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The meeting also coincided with the second India-Fiji Bilateral Joint Working Group being held in India, providing a platform for discussions on bilateral defence and maritime cooperation.

Earlier on Monday, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh also met a bipartisan delegation from the US House of Representatives led by Representative Brian Mast, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

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The Ministry of Defence said the discussions focused on the evolving India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, with particular emphasis on defence industrial and technological cooperation.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met with a bipartisan delegation from the United States House of Representatives, led by Representative Brian Mast, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Their discussion centred around the evolving #IndiaUS Comprehensive Global #StrategicPartnership with special emphasis on defence industrial and technological cooperation," the Ministry of Defence said in a post on X.

The meeting with the US delegation comes as Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026, the India-US bilateral military exercise, concluded following joint training involving advanced weapon systems, drones and autonomous systems. (ANI)

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