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Home / World / India, Fiji reaffirm commitment to strengthen partnership

India, Fiji reaffirm commitment to strengthen partnership

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ANI
Updated At : 06:40 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Suva [Fiji], October 15 (ANI): India and Fiji on Thursday held discussions focused on deepening bilateral ties, with both nations reiterating their shared commitment to further strengthening their partnership.

The discussions took place during a meeting between India's High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, and Fiji's Minister for Policing and Communications, Ioane Naivalurua, on Thursday.

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"High Commissioner Suneet Mehta was pleased to meet Hon. Ioane Naivalurua, Minister for Policing and Communications of Fiji. Productive discussions were held, with a constructive exchange of views reaffirming our shared commitment to further strengthening the enduring partnership and friendship between India and Fiji," the Indian High Commission in Fiji posted on X.

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Earlier this week, both governments convened the fourth Joint Working Group (JWG) on Health, with discussions focusing on strengthening cooperation in public health, as well as drugs and pharmaceutical products.

India's High Commissioner Suneet Mehta, Acting Permanent Secretary for Fiji's Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Luisa Cikamatana, and Economic Advisor at India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Geetu Joshi, attended the meeting virtually.

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During the meeting, both delegations reiterated their commitment to strengthening bilateral health cooperation for the benefit of the people of both countries.

"Discussions focused on strengthening India-Fiji cooperation in public health, communicable diseases, including HIV/AIDS, and drugs and pharmaceutical products. The virtual meeting provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives on key health priorities and explore avenues for enhanced collaboration, reaffirming both countries' commitment to strengthening bilateral health cooperation for the benefit of their peoples," the Indian High Commission in Fiji said in a post on X.

Previously, on October 12, Fiji's Minister for Health and Medical Services, Ratu Atonio Rabici Lalabalavu, inaugurated the Jaipur Foot Camp at Twomey Hospital in Tamavua.

The Indian diplomatic mission in Fiji noted that the initiative aims to distribute artificial limbs to approximately 650 individuals who have suffered limb loss across Suva, Nadi and Labasa.

"The Jaipur Foot Camp was inaugurated today by Hon. Dr Ratu Atonio Rabici Lalabalavu, Fiji's Minister for Health and Medical Services, at Twomey Hospital, Tamavua. A joint initiative of the High Commission of India, Fiji's Ministry of Health and Medical Services, and Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), India, the camp will provide artificial limbs to approximately 650 amputees across Suva, Nadi and Labasa," the Indian High Commission in Fiji posted on X.

During the inauguration of the Jaipur Foot Camp at Twomey Hospital in Tamavua, Ratu Atonio Rabici Lalabalavu handed over prosthetic limbs to people with disabilities.

Furthermore, Lalabalavu inspected the camp site and fitting facilities, witnessing first-hand the ongoing initiatives aimed at restoring mobility, fostering independence and improving overall quality of life. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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