India, Fiji to boost economic partnership; PM Modi welcomes market access to Indian ghee

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): India and Fiji on Monday acknowledged the steady growth in bilateral trade and recognised the substantial untapped potential for trade and investment between the two countries.

A joint statement issued after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Fiji counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka here expressed the intent of the two countries to deepen sectoral cooperation in areas of mutual interest to consolidate economic partnership further, diversify trade portfolios and enhance resilience of supply chains.

Prime Minister Modi welcomed the grant of market access to Indian ghee by the Government of Fiji.

The two countries reiterated their shared vision for a robust, inclusive, and sustainable Indo-Pacific economic architecture, both Leaders committed to working closely to promote mutual prosperity.

Both Leaders acknowledged India's growing engagement with the Pacific Island Countries, including Fiji, carried out under the Act East Policy, through the action-oriented Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and India's participation as Dialogue Partner in the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF).

Recalling the outcomes of the 3rd FIPIC Summit held in May 2023, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to development partnership in the region through wide-ranging initiatives keeping priorities of Fiji at the centre.

Reaffirming healthcare as a key priority area, both leaders welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on design, construction, commissioning, operation and maintenance of a 100-bedded Super Specialty Hospital in Suva which is the largest project undertaken by India under its Grant-in-Aid Programme in the Pacific Region.

Prime Minister Modi welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Recognition of Indian Pharmacopoeia in May 2025 which will strengthen collaboration in the pharmaceutical sector and ensure improved access to quality and affordable healthcare products and services in the Republic of Fiji.

He also reaffirmed India's support for the establishment of Jan Aushadhi Kendras (Peoples' Pharmacies) in Fiji to provide low-cost generic medicines.

The Leaders welcomed the holding of the 3rd Joint Working Group on Health on August 13 during which collaboration under India's flagship telemedicine initiative, e-Sanjeevani, to facilitate remote healthcare services and enhance digital health connectivity between India and Fiji was discussed.

Strengthening heath cooperation, Prime Minister Modi announced the 2nd Jaipur Foot Camp to be organized in Fiji. India will also extend specialized/tertiary medical care services in Indian hospitals for upto 10 Fijians under the 'Heal in India' programme to supplement Fiji's Overseas Medical Referral programme.

Reaffirming Development Partnership as a cornerstone of India-Fiji cooperation, the Leaders welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for the Tubalevu Village Ground Water Supply Project for the first Quick Impact Project (QIP) in the Republic of Fiji as announced by India at the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting held in Tonga in 2024, which will enable the provision of clean drinking water for local communities. (ANI)

