'India fills us with awe at scale of its achievements, vastness of potential': Global leaders extend wishes on Independence Day

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): As India moves into its 80th year of independence, wishes have poured in from leaders across the world lauding India's growth trajectory and transformation.

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In a letter on Saturday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended wishes on the occasion of Independence Day and recalled how the path to a free and independent India was anything but easy, but through the sheer power of will, belief and determination, its dawning heralded a bright new beginning filled with hope.

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"In the eight decades since that most extraordinary of days, India has gone from strength to strength. Today, as the world's largest democracy and fastest-growing major economy, India fills us with awe at the scale of its achievements and the vastness of its potential," he said.

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Recalling the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Australia, he underlined how the relationship has never been more consequential than it is presently, and said how the profound significance of the partnership between the two nations is wonderfully reflected in the strength of the Indian Australian community.

"We are excited to further deepen Australia and India's engagement in new and growing areas - with the support of the many Australians of Indian heritage who are the living bridge in our valued friendship," he said in the letter.

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Wishes poured in from across the world as India celebrated its Independence Day.

Hailing the country's "remarkable progress" and its authority in the international arena, Russian President Vladimir Putin in a message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "Your country is making remarkable progress in the economic, social, scientific and technological spheres, and rightfully commands considerable authority in the international arena."

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed Tehran's determination to strengthen comprehensive relations with India and to secure the common interests of the two nations in his message on the occasion of Independence Day.

پیام رئیس‌جمهور | رئیس جمهور دکتر پزشکیان در پیامی فرا رسیدن هفتاد و نهمین سالگرد استقلال جمهوری هند را به نخست وزیر،دولت و ملت این کشور تبریک گفت. 🔹️ایران بر اراده خود برای تقویت روابط همه‌جانبه با هند و تأمین منافع مشترک دو ملت تأکید دارد.https://t.co/2LjKTiggPf — pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian2) August 15, 2026

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu reaffirmed the commitment of the country to deepen partnership with India and the enduring friendship between the people.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday extended his warm wishes to the people of India on the landmark occasion of the nation's 80th Independence Day.

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, in his messages of goodwill, addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his "elder brother", expressed hope that the friendship and close bond between the two nations would continue to flourish.

"To my elder brother PM Narendra Modi and the people of India, I extend my warm wishes on the 80th Independence Day. May the friendship and bond between our two nations continue to flourish," Tobgay said in a post on X.

Wishes poured in from across the world as India celebrated Independence Day. In a series of posts on X, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal extended greetings of foreign ministries of Somalia, Romania, Moldova, Armenia, Georgia, Serbia and Slovenia.

Other countries that extended wishes to India include Cyprus, Albania, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Estonia.

Israel, Latvia, Jordan, Lithuania, Russia and Malaysia also joined in wishing India as it heralds into the 80th year of independence.

Foreign Ministries of Montenegro, Paraguay, Egypt, Chile and Dominica also joined in wishing India.

In a letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam congratulated India on the "joyous occasion" of its 80th Independence Day and underscored the robust and forward-looking Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Singapore and India.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also extended warm greetings to the people of India on Independence Day and described the US-India relationship as stronger than ever.

"On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm congratulations to the people of India on their Independence Day," Rubio said in a statement.

Highlighting the personal relationship between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rubio said the bilateral relationship "continues to grow and is stronger than ever."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also extended his greetings to India, celebrating the close friendship between the two countries.

"On behalf of the State of Israel, I warmly congratulate President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the wonderful people of India on your 80th Independence Day!" Herzog said in a post on X.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath also congratulated Jaishankar, the Government and people of India and said he looked forward to further strengthening the enduring friendship and multifaceted partnership between the two countries.

The messages come as India marks 80 years of independence, with leaders and governments from across the world joining the celebrations and reaffirming their commitment to stronger partnerships with New Delhi.

The greetings underline the breadth of India's diplomatic engagement and the emphasis placed on friendship, cooperation and a peaceful and prosperous region. (ANI)

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