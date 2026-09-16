India-Finland deepen circular economy partnership during visit of Environment Minister Sari Multala attends WCEF 2026 

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 16 (ANI): Finland's Minister of Climate and the Environment, Sari Multala, took part in the World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF) 2026 in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, underlining Finland's role as a leading partner in India's and the world's transition toward a circular economy, a release from the Embassy of Finland said.

The release noted that the visit builds on a series of recent joint commitments between the two countries. In March 2026, India and Finland renewed their Memorandum of Understanding on Environmental Cooperation, with both sides also discussing opportunities for collaboration on the circular economy through focused dialogue and joint initiatives.

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That momentum carried into August, when the India Circular Economy Forum (ICEF) 2026 brought together policymakers and businesses from both countries in New Delhi to explore resource-efficient and sustainable growth, serving as a precursor to WCEF 2026, the first time the global forum has been hosted in South Asia. More than 100 Finnish companies are already active in India across clean energy, waste management, recycling, digital solutions and sustainable design, underscoring the depth of the existing partnership.

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At the Convention Centre Gandhinagar, the Minister toured the WCEF Expo, visiting the Finland booth alongside other Finland-linked exhibitors, including Lahti and Metso, and met with Finnish companies showcasing circular economy solutions to a global audience of more than 2,000 stakeholders from over 65 countries, the release noted.

It underlined how the visit follows Finland's recent announcement of a EUR 120 million commitment to the new Finland-IFC Blended Finance Program, prepared by Finland's Ministry for Foreign Affairs in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, to mobilise private-sector financing for sustainable development in emerging markets.

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Minister Multala's Gandhinagar itinerary culminated in the WCEF 2026 Closing Ceremony at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre, where she joined fellow dignitaries for the arrival and felicitation on the dais before delivering closing remarks.

In her concluding remarks, she said, “The World Circular Economy Forum is a global platform for collaboration, bringing together governments, businesses, researchers, citizens, financiers and other stakeholders to accelerate change. Circularity can help build economies that are more sustainable, resilient, productive and prosperous, while improving resource security and industrial competitiveness. Finland sees the circular economy as a necessity and a competitive opportunity."

"Its approach includes national targets for natural-resource use, incentives such as voluntary green deals, and services supporting implementation. Finnish companies are developing solutions in areas including battery recycling, textiles, construction and sustainable food. The central call to action: the outcomes of the forum must move beyond discussion. Ideas should become investments, pilots should become markets, policies should be implemented, and successful innovations should be scaled,” he said.

The release noted how she also highlighted the Finland–India partnership in hosting the 2026 forum as an example of countries combining different strengths to accelerate the circular transition. The ceremony also marked the formal handover of the forum to its next host (New York City), continuing WCEF's global mission of advancing circular economy practices worldwide. (ANI)

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