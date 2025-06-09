India, Finland have very good relationship, concentrating on developing good sides on ties: Finland envoy

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 9 (ANI): Lauding ties between Finland and India, Finland's Ambassador to India, Kimmo Lahdevirta, said on Monday that the two nations share a "very good relationship" and are focused on developing the good sides of the ties.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, he said, "We have a very good relationship. Last Year, we celebrated already 75 years of diplomatic relations. We don't have any problems and we are concentrating on developing the good sides on the relationship, which I do feel mutually beneficial in many ways."

His remarks came as the Honorary Consulate of Finland was inaugurated in Ahmedabad on Monday. Kulin Lalbhai, a business leader based in Gujarat, has been appointed as the Honorary Consul of Finland in Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

On cooperation between India and Finland, Lahdevirta said, "We have certain let's say niche areas in Finland like telecommunications, also sustainability energy transition where we do have considerable expertise and I think there the potential for corporation is very good also. Finland is not only four its innovation and education for examples and they do have cooperation regarding start four examples and also between between educational institution I think they are very promising field as well."

He condemned terrorism and said that nations have right and duty to protect their citizens. On India's fight against terrorism, he said, "Finland condemns terrorism, and I think we agree that all the countries have the right and duty to protect its citizens."

Advertisement

He emphasised that India can make good progress in the technology sector and spoke about how leading Finnish firms like Nokia operate here in India.

On cooperation between India and Finland in the technology sector, he stated, "Thats another area where I think India can make great progress and where we see very good potential. We have of course leading companies like Nokia already operating here in India not just manufacturing but also in research and development and the universities and other institutions are really the cutting edge. So, there is a very good potential for cooperation."

Vice Chairman of Arvind Limited, Kulin Lalbhai, who has been appointed as Finland's Consul General in Ahmedabad, stated that the opening of an honorary consulate will increase Finland's presence in Gujarat.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I think the opening of an honorary consulate will definitely increase Finland's presence in Gujarat. Finland has identified that Gujarat and its economy are very important, and by opening this consulate, we will increase our connections. As an honorary consul for Gujarat, my focus will be on how to bring Finland and Gujarati companies together, how we will build partnerships. Similarly, how to bring our educational institutions together, how to increase R&D, and how to bring startups together and create more innovation. We will focus on how to increase this people-to-people exchange and how to benefit both economies."

He also talked about how they will work on increasing collaboration between universities of Ahmedabad and Finland. He said, "We can work on how we can increase the collaboration between universities of two sides. How we can create joint R&D between their universities and universities of Ahmedabad, how we can increase student exchange, joint programme between universities of two nations...how to increase skilling, which is a focus in Finland. So, these are the areas where we can focus in education sector."

He expressed hope that the increase in exchange will have more presence, partnerships and there will be collaboration between the two sides in sustainability, innovation, circular economy, clean energy, AI and robotics.

Kulin Lalbhai said, "Over 10 Finnish companies operate in Gujarat, more than 20 companies are in Finland. We hope that the increase in exchange will have more presence, partnerships and the areas of innovation, sustainability, circular economy, clean energy, AI, robotics, in all these areas where Finland is very strong, we should increase collaboration in the areas and it will be beneficial for both sides will be focus."

In a Finnish Embassy in India press release on June 6, Kimmo Lahdevirta stated, "This is an important moment for Finland-India relations." He further stated, "Gujarat's leadership in industrial development, sustainability, and digital innovation makes it a natural partner for Finland. The opening of the new Honorary Consulate reflects our commitment to deepening regional collaboration in India." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)