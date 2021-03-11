India forged ties with Russia as US couldn’t do it earlier: Blinken

Washington, April 28
India built its partnership with Russia out of necessity as America was not in a position to do that earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has told a Congressional hearing, underlining that Washington is now investing in that effort.
Blinken, during a Congressional hearing by the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations on Wednesday said the India-US partnership had the potential to be one of the most important partnerships going forward over the next decades.
Quad a connect
We have energised the Quad that brings India together with us. This has been a very important vehicle for strengthening our ties with India. —Antony Blinken, US secy of state
Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the US has been pressing India and other nations to impose sanctions on Moscow and reduce their reliance on Russian weapons, oil and other commodities.
"In the case of India, there is a relationship that goes back decades. And Russia, for India, was out of necessity a partner of choice when we were not in a position to be a partner," he said in response to a question from Senator William Hagerty.
"Now, we are investing in that effort. I think there is a growing strategic convergence between the United States and India.
"And of course, China is a big part of that," Blinken said. Blinken said US President Joe Biden had spent "a lot of time directly engaging with Prime Minister Modi and India's leadership".
