India, France announce Joint Declaration of Intent for cooperation in critical minerals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): India and France have announced a joint declaration of intent for cooperation in critical minerals, Indian Ambassador to France Sanjeev Kumar Singla said.

Speaking to the media persons on Tuesday, the Indian Ambassador announced a letter of intent to establish a centre on advanced materials between the Indian Department of Science and Technology and the French institution CNRS.

"On critical and emerging technology, we've decided to constitute a joint advanced technology development group, as well as a joint declaration of intent for cooperation in critical minerals. There's also a letter of intent to establish a centre on advanced materials between our Department of Science and Technology and the French institution called CNRS, which is one of the world's largest scientific institutions, especially focused on basic research. We've also signed the amendment to the double tax avoidance agreement between the two countries," Sanjeev Kumar Singla said.

According to the joint statement issued by India and France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to deepen cooperation in exploration, extraction, processing, and recycling technologies of critical minerals and rare earths in order to create diversified, sustainable, responsible, and resilient supply chains. The leaders recognised the key role of critical minerals in supporting a green and digital economy, emerging technologies and advanced manufacturing.

Both sides welcomed the Joint Declaration of Intent on cooperation in the field of critical minerals between France and India, the joint statement shared by the External Affairs Ministry said.

On Tuesday, PM Modi and Emmanuel Macron held bilateral talks on cooperation in the industrial, defence, clean energy, space, and emerging technologies sectors in Mumbai. PM Modi said that ties between the two nations are for "global stability and progress."

The French President and PM Modi jointly inaugurated the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Macron is currently on his fourth visit to India. As the Mumbai leg of bilateral talks concluded, Macron will now head to New Delhi to attend the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam. (ANI)

