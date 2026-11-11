Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / India, France hold bilateral talks in Paris; focus on space, critical technologies, economic security

India, France hold bilateral talks in Paris; focus on space, critical technologies, economic security

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:42 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Paris [France], November 11 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and the Secretary General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Martin Briens, on Tuesday, co-chaired the 3rd India-France Strategic Space Dialogue and convened the inaugural meeting of the India-France Economic Security and Critical Technologies Dialogue in Paris, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Alongside the two specialised bilateral forums, both officials held comprehensive diplomatic consultations to review the entire spectrum of India-France bilateral relations and exchanged views on pressing regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Sharing details of the high-level engagements on social media platform X, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the space dialogue focused on deepening institutional and industrial ties between the two countries.

"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri, along with Secretary General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Mr. Martin Briens, co-chaired the 3rd India-France Strategic Space Dialogue earlier today in Paris. The two sides: Reviewed progress in the wide-ranging ongoing bilateral space cooperation, including between ISRO and CNES. Discussed avenues for furthering strategic space cooperation and pathways to facilitate commercial space collaboration between the two space industrial ecosystems. Exchanged views on multilateral space matters," Jaiswal wrote.

Advertisement

In parallel, the Indian Embassy in France confirmed that the two sides held the maiden session of the India-France Economic Security and Critical Technologies Dialogue, a new institutional mechanism aimed at strengthening supply chain resilience and accelerating joint development in emerging domains.

"Today, Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri co-chaired, with Secretary General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Mr Martin Briens, the 3rd India-France Strategic Space Dialogue, as well as the inaugural meeting of the India-France Economic Security and Critical Technologies Dialogue. The two sides also held bilateral talks, reviewing the entire range of relations between the two countries. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of common interest," the mission shared on X.

The discussions are expected to deepen cooperation between the two countries in space, critical technologies and economic security, particularly in strengthening resilient supply chains. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts