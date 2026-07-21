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Home / World / India-France reaffirm commitment to strengthening defence partnership in line with Atmanirbhar Bharat vision

India-France reaffirm commitment to strengthening defence partnership in line with Atmanirbhar Bharat vision

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ANI
Updated At : 04:33 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): India and France on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the defence ties, during a meeting between Defence Secretary Rajesh Singh and France's Chief of Defence General (Air) Fabien Mandon.

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The details of the meeting were shared by the Ministry of Defence in a post on X.

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It underlined that the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the India-France defence partnership, with a renewed focus on defence industrial cooperation through co-design, co-development and co-production, in line with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

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The Ministry of Defence further noted that the ties also build on the outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to France.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, at Villa Kerylos in Nice in June. This was the first meeting of the two leaders since the elevation of India-France ties to the level of 'Special Global Strategic Partnership' earlier this year.

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According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the visit of PM Modi, it was noted that the leaders held extensive discussions covering diverse aspects of bilateral relations.

They expressed satisfaction at the excellent growth and depth of bilateral defence collaboration across all domains and agreed to further intensify it with focus on co-design, co-development and co-production of defence platforms and advanced technologies.

The statement also underlined how both leaders noted the rich legacy of cooperation in the space sector and discussed furthering collaboration in human spaceflight and space situational awareness.

India and France have a robust defence partnership with an increasing Atmanirbharata element in it.

The defence cooperation between the two sides is reviewed under the Annual Defence Dialogue (Defence Minister-level) and by the High Committee on Defence Cooperation (Secretary-level). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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