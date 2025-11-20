DT
India, France strengthen counter-terror ties with NSG-GIGN Letter of Intent in Paris

India, France strengthen counter-terror ties with NSG-GIGN Letter of Intent in Paris

ANI
Updated At : 11:30 PM Nov 20, 2025 IST
Paris [France], November 20 (ANI): India and France strengthened their counter-terrorism cooperation as Director General of the National Security Guard (NSG), Brighu Srinivasan, and Commander of France's GIGN, Colonel Benoit Villeminoz, signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) in Paris.

The agreement, signed on Wednesday, aims to enhance collaboration between the two elite counter-terror units by facilitating the exchange of expertise, experience, and specialised counter-terror skills, the NSG stated in a post on X.

The LoI will enable both nations to deepen their synergy in tackling emerging security threats and to bolster joint capabilities in handling complex counter-terrorism operations.

"India & France boosted their counter-terror partnership as DG NSG Shri Brighu Srinivasan & GIGN Commander Colonel Benoit Villeminoz signed a Letter of Intent in Paris on 19 Nov 2025, enabling deeper synergy in sharing expertise, experience & specialised Counter Terror skills," the post read.

India and France have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations and share a deep and enduring Strategic Partnership (SP) covering all aspects of bilateral cooperation, which involves a strategic component.

Launched in January 1998, India's first-ever Strategic Partnership embodied the core vision of both countries to enhance their respective strategic independence through strengthened bilateral cooperation. Defence & security, civil nuclear matters and space constitute the principal pillars of this strategic cooperation and now include a strong Indo-Pacific component. In recent years, the partnership has broadened to include maritime security, digitalisation, cyber security and advanced computing, counter-terrorism, climate change, renewable and sustainable growth and development, among others.

India and France have a strong, robust defence partnership, with an increasing 'Atmanirbharata' element. Defence cooperation between the two sides is reviewed under the Annual Defence Dialogue (Defence Minister-level) and the High Committee on Defence Cooperation (Secretary-level).

The 5th Annual Ministerial-level Annual Defence Dialogue was held in October 2023 in Paris. The HCDC meeting was held in Paris in November 2021. Major ongoing defence-related projects include the purchase of Rafale aircraft and the P-75 Scorpene Project. Other potential new areas of collaboration being pursued include the codevelopment of next-generation fighter-plane engines. An office of the DRDO was also opened at the Embassy in 2023 to strengthen technology cooperation between India and France. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

