"India, France working closely to reduce tensions": Macron after talks with PM Modi

Paris [France], March 19 (ANI): President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said that France and India are working closely together to reduce tensions in West Asia and keep diplomacy at the forefront of efforts to restore peace in the region.

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Responding to PM Modi's post on X, following their conversation, Macron said, "Thank you, my dear friend. India and France are working closely together to reduce tensions in the region and to keep diplomacy at the heart of our efforts for peace."

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Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi had held a telephonic conversation with Macron, during which both leaders discussed the evolving situation in West Asia and emphasised the urgent need for de-escalation and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

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"Spoke with my dear friend, President Emmanuel Macron, on the situation in West Asia and the urgent need for de-escalation, as well as a return to dialogue and diplomacy. We look forward to continuing our close coordination to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond," PM Modi Stated in a post on X.

The conversation comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia, with ongoing conflict impacting regional stability, global energy supply routes, and international markets.

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The present conflict in the region began on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterways and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.

Due to the conflict in the region, Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for global energy supply.

Following the death of Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the former leader, was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic. (ANI)

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