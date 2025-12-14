India, Georgia review bilateral relations at 8th Foreign Office Consultations

Tbilisi [Georgia], December 14 (ANI): India and Georgia held the 8th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Tbilisi on Saturday to review and strengthen their bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global developments.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, the two sides discussed the full spectrum of bilateral engagement, including political cooperation, trade and economic ties, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people contacts.

The Indian delegation was led by Secretary (West) Sibi George, while the Georgian side was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Khvitisiashvili.

"The 8th India-Georgia Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) was held in Tbilisi on 13 December 2025. The Indian delegation was led by Shri Sibi George, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs and the Georgian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Georgia, H.E. Mr Alexander Khvitisiashvili. Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political engagement, trade and economic cooperation, cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties as well as ways to further expanding cooperation in new areas. Views were also exchanged on regional and global issues of mutual interest," MEA said in its statement.

Both countries also agreed to maintain regular official exchanges to consolidate cooperation and explore new areas of partnership, further deepening the strategic relationship between India and Georgia.

The MEA also shared details of the meeting in a post on X, stating, "Secretary (West) Sibi George co-chaired the 8th round of India-Georgia Foreign Office Consultations with Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Khvtisiashvili. They reviewed the entire range of bilateral issues and discussed ways to further strengthen ties between India & Georgia, along with exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest."

According to the MEA, India recognised Georgia's independence in December 1991 and established a resident mission in Tbilisi in July 2024. Prior to this, the Indian Embassy in Yerevan, Armenia, was concurrently accredited to Georgia. Georgia opened its Embassy in New Delhi in 2009.

The historical and cultural connections between the two countries date back centuries. Indian folklore, particularly the Panchatantra, has influenced Georgian folk legends, and Georgians served in the Mughal courts in India. The 19th-century Georgian painter Niko Pirosmani depicted India in his artwork "Hunting in India".

Additionally, the relics of Queen St Ketevan, discovered in Goa's St Augustine Church, were partly returned to Georgia in 2021, a gesture facilitated by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, further highlighting the longstanding historical and cultural links between the two nations. (ANI)

