Home / World / "India-Germany friendship finds inspiration in shared values of sustainability": MEA

"India-Germany friendship finds inspiration in shared values of sustainability": MEA

ANI
Updated At : 02:35 AM Jan 13, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Monday said that the India-Germany friendship finds inspiration in shared values of sustainability, resilience, and human-centred development after the visit of the German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz to the historic Adalaj Stepwell in Gujarat.

In a post on X, Jaiswal wrote, "@Bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz accompanied by EAM @DrSJaishankar visited Adalaj Stepwell in Gujarat, a 15th century architectural marvel and a symbol of rich confluence of heritage, sustainability and community life."

https://x.com/meaindia/status/2010757579555959075

"The stepwell served as a water source, place for community gathering and cool refuge for locals and travelers. India-Germany friendship finds inspiration in shared values of sustainability, resilience and human-centered development," the MEA spokesperson added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also highlighted the growing momentum in India-Germany ties, underscoring the importance of deeper economic cooperation between the two countries as German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz began his two-day official visit to India.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Chancellor Merz and I met Indian and German CEOs. Close collaboration between India and Germany is important for the entire world. Growing trade and investment ties have infused new momentum into our partnership. Our bilateral trade has reached an all-time high, and several German companies are investing in India. We want to deepen economic linkages even further in the times to come."

India and Germany on Monday finalised a set of agreements across a wide range of sectors, including defence, technology, health, energy and human resources, during German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's two-day official visit to India.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the two sides concluded 19 agreements and announced several measures to intensify engagement across strategic, economic and people-to-people pillars.

One of the key outcomes was a Joint Declaration of Intent to boost bilateral defence industrial cooperation. Speaking at the India-Germany CEOs Forum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "This will provide clear policy support to our companies for co-innovation and co-production in defence. New opportunities for cooperation will also open up in the space sector." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

