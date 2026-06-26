India-Germany ties at 'all-time high', focus on green energy and defence: German Ambassador Philip Ackermann

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Emphasising the strength of bilateral ties, German Ambassador to India Philip Ackermann has described the India-Germany relationship as being at an "all-time high," highlighting robust cooperation across trade, political, and strategic sectors.

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In an exclusive interview with ANI, Ambassador Ackermann underscored the success of the Partnership for Green and Sustainable Development (GSDP), noting that India has emerged as a global leader in renewable energy.

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"I'm very happy to say that every year we get stronger and closer relations," the ambassador told ANI.

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"India is now one of the most impressive producers of renewable energy, and I am proud to say Germany has played a part in this development. We are now even learning from India, particularly from the advancements in your private sector," he added.

Addressing the long-awaited India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Ambassador Ackermann expressed optimism for a swift resolution. He stated that for German businesses, the FTA represents a "huge game changer" that will significantly incentivize further investment in India.

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"We hope to see it signed by the end of this year," Ackermann said. "Unlike other FTAs, this one is much less controversial in the European Parliament. I am an optimist, and I believe that by the end of the Indian fiscal year, we should be ready to implement it."

On the defence front, the Ambassador noted a significant shift in cooperation. While acknowledging that the relationship in this sector was historically slow, he described the current trajectory as a "new blossom."

"Defense will be a new chapter, which will be larger than in the past years," he stated, adding that Germany remains very positive regarding the ongoing, high-stakes negotiations for the submarine deal with India.

Reflecting on recent shifts in global stability, the Ambassador welcomed the recent halt in hostilities in the Persian Gulf, noting the positive impact on global oil prices and trade flow.

He expressed hope that current diplomatic negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear capabilities will lead to success.

Offering a candid assessment of the protracted conflict, Ambassador Ackermann highlighted a significant shift in Ukrainian military strategy, characterised by the effective use of new technologies to strike deep within Russian territory.

"The Ukrainians have been extremely aggressive... with their new technologies, they have really had an impact inside Russia," Ackermann said. "All of a sudden, even very far away from Ukraine, they can destroy or damage refineries and infrastructure. That is a new development--a new phenomenon that creates a lot of problems for Russia."

However, the Ambassador described the broader situation on the ground as a stalemate, noting that "both sides sit in the trenches" with only marginal territorial gains. He expressed deep frustration regarding the lack of diplomatic prospects, telling ANI, "Frankly, and I will be very honest with you, I don't see any readiness by the Russian side to engage in this discussion, and that is very frustrating."

While acknowledging that the conflict is unlikely to conclude in the near term, the Ambassador reaffirmed that Europe's resolve remains unshaken. "The conflict will last, but you should know that Europe--as we demonstrated at the conference in Gdansk yesterday--is standing firmly with Ukraine," he asserted. "Our support will not fail."

The Ambassador highlighted the growing Indian diaspora in Germany as a cornerstone of bilateral friendship. Drawing from his recent visit to the newly inaugurated Hindu temple in Berlin--now the tallest in Europe--he remarked on the success of Indian students in Germany.

"We have seen very good results in skilled labor migration, particularly in nursing, caregiving, and engineering," Ackermann said. "With 60,000 Indian students in Germany, we see that they are very satisfied and content. As the diaspora grows, people-to-people ties will inevitably become closer because Indians are outgoing and quickly establish relationships with their German neighbours."

Commenting on the ongoing football championship, the Ambassador shared his enthusiasm for the German team, despite a recent setback against Ecuador.

"I keep my fingers crossed for the German team," he said, adding, "It is a tough tournament, and with 48 teams, it is quite a massive event. The timing in India makes it difficult to watch, but it is a good championship so far." (ANI)

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