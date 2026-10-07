Accra [Ghana], October 7 (ANI): India and Ghana on Tuesday (local time) exchanged two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on cooperation in scientific research, academics, capacity building and agricultural research and education during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Ghana, as the two sides sought to take forward their South-South cooperation.

Jaishankar witnessed the exchange of the agreements alongside Ghana's Foreign Minister Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa as part of the first leg of his three-nation official visit to Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Ethiopia.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said that the agreements cover cooperation between the Zoological Survey of India and the University of Ghana in academics, scientific research and capacity building and collaboration between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and Ghana’s CSIR-Crops Research Institute in agricultural research and education.

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"Taking forward our South-South cooperation, witnessed alongside Ghana FM Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, the exchange of: MoU between the Zoological Survey of India and the University of Ghana for cooperation in academics, scientific research, and capacity building. MoU between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi, and CSIR-Crops Research Institute, Ghana, for cooperation in Agricultural Research and Education," the post read.

The exchange came after wide-ranging discussions between Jaishankar and Ablakwa on strengthening the India-Ghana Comprehensive Partnership.

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"Held wide-ranging discussions with Foreign Minister Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa of Ghana. As Global South partners, both India and Ghana share common development aspirations and historic solidarity," Jaishankar said in another post on X.

The two ministers discussed advancing cooperation in trade, investments, development, pharmaceuticals, capacity building, defence, technology and people-to-people ties. They also discussed advancing multilateral cooperation and deepening India's engagement with the African Union and ECOWAS, Jaishankar said.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met Ghana President John Dramani Mahama as part of the first leg of his three-nation official visit.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar said the discussions with President Mahama focused on the "strong momentum" in the India-Ghana partnership following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visit to Ghana last year.

"An honour to call on President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana this afternoon. Conveyed warm greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We spoke about the strong momentum in India-Ghana partnership following the landmark visit of PM Modi last year," Jaishankar said on X.

He also said he appreciated Mahama's vision for Ghana's development and his positive outlook on deepening the Comprehensive Partnership between the two countries across diverse domains.

Jaishankar is visiting Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Ethiopia from October 6 to 10, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. During the visit, he is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and meet the leadership of all three countries to review bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation.

The MEA said discussions during the three-nation visit would cover bilateral ties across sectors, including trade and economic relations, development cooperation, capacity building and people-to-people ties, besides regional and global matters of mutual interest.

The ministry said the visit reflects India's commitment to deepening its partnership with Africa and furthering its solidarity with the Global South. In Addis Ababa, Jaishankar will also chair the Regional Heads of Mission Conference. (ANI)

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