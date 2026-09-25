India gifts 12 agricultural drones to Fiji to support sugarcane production

Suva [Fiji], September 25 (ANI): India's High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, presented 12 agricultural drones to Fiji's Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry, Tomasi Tunabuna, in Lautoka, aimed at fostering more efficient, technology-enabled and sustainable sugarcane production across the nation.

The agricultural drones were gifted by the Indian government to the Fiji Sugar Corporation, successfully fulfilling a pledge made during Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka's visit to New Delhi in August last year.

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"High Commissioner Suneet Mehta formally handed over 12 agricultural drones, gifted by the Government of India to the Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC), to Hon. Tomasi Tunabuna, Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry, in Lautoka," the Indian High Commission in Fiji posted on X.

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"The handover fulfils a commitment announced during the visit of Hon. Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to India in August 2025, and reflects the longstanding and multifaceted India-Fiji partnership in agriculture and the sugar sector. From seeds and mobile soil testing laboratories to specialised training for Fijian sugarcane farmers at the National Sugar Institute in Kanpur under ITEC, India's support combines technology, knowledge and capacity-building," it added.

According to the statement, the 12 drones are expected to enhance the efficiency, technological integration and sustainability of sugarcane production in Fiji. The Indian High Commission noted that India continues to collaborate with Fiji to enhance agricultural innovation, productivity and resilience, cementing an enduring partnership that benefits Fijian farmers and local communities.

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Earlier, on September 8, Suneet Mehta met Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, where discussions were held regarding bilateral cooperation in agriculture, health, trade, business and the economy.

"High Commissioner Suneet Mehta was pleased to meet Hon. Manoa Kamikamica, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce, Business Development and Public Enterprises of Fiji. The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss ways to further deepen the longstanding and multifaceted India-Fiji partnership, with discussions covering Agriculture, Health, Trade, Business and Economic Cooperation, among other areas of mutual interest," the Indian High Commission in Fiji posted on X.

Previously, last month, Suneet Mehta met Fiji's Minister of Land and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo, with discussions focusing on mineral sector cooperation, capacity building and the continued strengthening of bilateral ties, according to the statement released by the Indian High Commission in Fiji. (ANI)

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