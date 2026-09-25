DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / India gifts 12 agricultural drones to Fiji to support sugarcane production

India gifts 12 agricultural drones to Fiji to support sugarcane production

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:17 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Suva [Fiji], September 25 (ANI): India's High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, presented 12 agricultural drones to Fiji's Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry, Tomasi Tunabuna, in Lautoka, aimed at fostering more efficient, technology-enabled and sustainable sugarcane production across the nation.

The agricultural drones were gifted by the Indian government to the Fiji Sugar Corporation, successfully fulfilling a pledge made during Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka's visit to New Delhi in August last year.

Advertisement

"High Commissioner Suneet Mehta formally handed over 12 agricultural drones, gifted by the Government of India to the Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC), to Hon. Tomasi Tunabuna, Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry, in Lautoka," the Indian High Commission in Fiji posted on X.

Advertisement

"The handover fulfils a commitment announced during the visit of Hon. Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to India in August 2025, and reflects the longstanding and multifaceted India-Fiji partnership in agriculture and the sugar sector. From seeds and mobile soil testing laboratories to specialised training for Fijian sugarcane farmers at the National Sugar Institute in Kanpur under ITEC, India's support combines technology, knowledge and capacity-building," it added.

According to the statement, the 12 drones are expected to enhance the efficiency, technological integration and sustainability of sugarcane production in Fiji. The Indian High Commission noted that India continues to collaborate with Fiji to enhance agricultural innovation, productivity and resilience, cementing an enduring partnership that benefits Fijian farmers and local communities.

Advertisement

Earlier, on September 8, Suneet Mehta met Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, where discussions were held regarding bilateral cooperation in agriculture, health, trade, business and the economy.

"High Commissioner Suneet Mehta was pleased to meet Hon. Manoa Kamikamica, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce, Business Development and Public Enterprises of Fiji. The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss ways to further deepen the longstanding and multifaceted India-Fiji partnership, with discussions covering Agriculture, Health, Trade, Business and Economic Cooperation, among other areas of mutual interest," the Indian High Commission in Fiji posted on X.

Previously, last month, Suneet Mehta met Fiji's Minister of Land and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo, with discussions focusing on mineral sector cooperation, capacity building and the continued strengthening of bilateral ties, according to the statement released by the Indian High Commission in Fiji. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts