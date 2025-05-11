DT
Home / World / India gifts 15 EVs to Nepal, facilitating effective organization of Sagarmatha Sambad

India gifts 15 EVs to Nepal, facilitating effective organization of Sagarmatha Sambad

As a significant gesture of friendship and goodwill, Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, handed over 15 electric vehicles to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Government of Nepal, Arzu Rana Deuba.
ANI
Updated At : 03:31 PM May 11, 2025 IST
Kathmandu [Nepal], May 11 (ANI): As a significant gesture of friendship and goodwill, Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, handed over 15 electric vehicles to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Government of Nepal, Arzu Rana Deuba.

As per the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, it is "a gift of India for logistical support to the Government of Nepal for facilitating the effective organization of the first edition of the 'Sagarmatha Sambaad' in Kathmandu on 16-18 May 2025 on the theme of 'Climate Change, Mountains and the Future of Humanity'."

These vehicles are being handed over at the request of the Government of Nepal and would prove to be useful in further augmenting the logistical arrangements for conducting the Sambaad.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Ambassador noted that these vehicles would help facilitate the movement of guests and officials during the Sambaad. He recalled similar logistical support extended by the Government of India to the law enforcement agencies and the Election Commission of Nepal for the conduct of federal and provincial elections in 2022.

The Indian Ambassador extended his best wishes to the Government and the people of Nepal for the Sambaad and reaffirmed India's continued commitment to partnering with Nepal to promote mutual progress and development.

Receiving the vehicles on behalf of the Government of Nepal, the Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude for India's support for facilitating the organisation of Sambaad. She acknowledged India's role as one of Nepal's oldest and largest development partners.

India and Nepal enjoy a multi-faceted and multi-sectoral development partnership that is reflective of the closeness of the people of both countries. The extension of these logistical provisions reflects the continued support of the Government of India for contributing to the development of people-to-people links. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Tags :
