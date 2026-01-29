DT
India gifts second tranche of election-related assistance to Nepal

India gifts second tranche of election-related assistance to Nepal

ANI
Updated At : 05:45 PM Jan 29, 2026 IST
Kathmandu [Nepal], January 29 (ANI): India on Thursday provided the second tranche of election-related assistance to Nepal as the nation heads for the March 5 election following the Gen-Z protest.

As per the release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the second tranche of election-related assistance from India was gifted to Nepal, in the presence of the Minister for Finance of Nepal, Rameshore Prasad Khanal. Charge d'affaires a.i., Dr. Rakesh Pande.

"Ceremonially handed over more than 250 vehicles to the Government of Nepal, in a ceremony held in the Ministry of Finance in Kathmandu on 29 January 2026," the release stated. "These supplies are a part of the assistance sought by the Government of Nepal, in connection with preparations for the upcoming elections in the country."

In his remarks, Finance Minister Rameshore Prasad Khanal mentioned the longstanding cooperation and friendly ties between India and Nepal. He also thanked the Government and people of India for the supplies and appreciated their significance in preparations for the upcoming elections.

The first tranche of such election-related assistance by the Government of India was handed over to Nepal on 20 January 2026. More deliveries are expected to occur in batches over the coming weeks.

The ongoing cooperation and support from the Indian side are not only an apt reflection of the multifaceted, multi-sectoral development partnership between the two countries, but also symbolise the deep mutual trust and friendship between the people of India and Nepal. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

