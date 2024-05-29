India grants $2m disaster relief to Papua New Guinea

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 28

India has announced an immediate assistance of $1 million to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in Papua New Guinea where a massive landslide occurred on May 24, burying hundreds of people and causing major destruction and loss of life.

Besides extending relief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a X post, expressed deep condolences and conveyed India’s readiness to extend all possible support and assistance to the Pacific island country in its time of difficulty.

The relief is being extended by India as “a close friend... and as a gesture of solidarity with the friendly people of Papua New Guinea,” the MEA said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.