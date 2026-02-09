India, Greece deepen defence ties as Rajnath Singh meets Greek Defence Minister; liaison officer to be posted at IFC-IOR

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held a bilateral meeting with Minister of National Defence of the Hellenic Republic, Nikolaos-Georgios Dendias, in the national capital, during which the two sides agreed to further strengthen defence cooperation, including the positioning of a Greek International Liaison Officer at the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) in Gurugram.

During the meeting, India and Greece also signed a Joint Declaration of Intent on strengthening bilateral defence industrial cooperation, which will serve as a starting point for developing a five-year roadmap.

The two countries also exchanged the Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for 2026, outlining the scope of military engagements between their armed forces, according to a Ministry of Defence release.

Speaking during the interaction, Rajnath Singh said India attaches great importance to its longstanding, time-tested partnership with Greece, which is based on shared values of peace, stability, freedom, and the rule of law.

He noted that bilateral relations were elevated to a Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Greece in 2023, further cemented by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's visit to India in February 2024.

Rajnath Singh thanked the Government of Greece for its consistent support to India on issues of core national interest, including cross-border terrorism and expressed appreciation for Greece's backing of India's permanent membership in an expanded UN Security Council and India's candidature for a non-permanent seat for the 2028-29 term, as well as Greece's strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and its solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism.

"You had visited India earlier in your capacity as the Foreign Minister, in March 2022. I am happy to note that you have been interacting with our EAM regularly and share a close friendship with him. I hope that both of us will be able to build up a strong partnership in the defence domain too," Rajnath Singh said.

"We look forward to hosting PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis in India for the AI Impact Summit later this month. Let me also take this opportunity to thank the Government of Greece for support on issues of core interest to India, including cross-border terrorism. I thank the Govt of Greece for supporting India's permanent membership in the expanded UN Security Council and India's candidature for a non-permanent seat of the UNSC for the term 2028-29. I also thank your government for the strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and the solidarity extended to India in the fight against cross-border terrorism," he added.

The Defence Minister also welcomed the decision to position a Greek International Liaison Officer at IFC-IOR, describing it as an important step to enhance maritime cooperation between the two ancient seafaring nations.

He also expressed confidence that the defence partnership would continue to expand in line with India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and Greece's defence reforms under its 'Agenda 2030'.

The two Defence Ministers discussed regional and global security issues and acknowledged the growing convergence between India and Greece on maritime security and strategic matters.

Both sides reiterated that the India-Greece Strategic Partnership is anchored in mutual respect and shared democratic values.

"Delighted to meet the Minister National Defence of the Hellenic Republic, Mr. Nikolaos-Georgios Dendias in New Delhi today. India and Greece signed the Joint Declaration of Intent on Strengthening the Bilateral Defence Industrial Cooperation and exchanged the Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for the year 2026. I welcome the announcement of positioning a Greek International Liaison Officer at Information Fusion Center-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), Gurugram, to enhance maritime cooperation between both sea faring nations," the defence minister said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, the Greek Defence Minister laid a wreath at the National War Memorial here and paid homage to fallen soldiers.

He also inspected a tri-services guard of honour at the Manekshaw Centre, alongside Rajnath Singh.

During his visit, the Hellenic delegation is scheduled to visit key defence and industrial establishments in Bengaluru and interact with defence public sector undertakings, industry representatives and start-ups.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Defence, the visit reaffirms the strategic partnership between India and the Hellenic Republic and underscores both countries' commitment to deepen defence cooperation and enhance peace and stability in the region. (ANI)

