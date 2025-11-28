New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday welcomed India's latest economic performance figures, describing the country's 8.2 per cent GDP growth in the second quarter of 2025-26 as a strong endorsement of the nation's reform-driven development path.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said the latest numbers reaffirm India's rising economic momentum, noting that growth was due to the impact of reform-driven policies that boosted enterprise and strengthened national confidence.

He further added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government remains focused on advancing innovation, boosting investments and ensuring inclusive development in the country.

"India growth trajectory strengthens! Bharat's 8.2% GDP up in Q2 of 2025-26 is another affirmation of growth-oriented reforms that fuel our entrepreneurial spirit and national confidence. Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, we are committed to supporting innovation, investment and inclusive development," EAM said in his post.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the 8.2 per cent GDP growth in Q2 of 2025-26 is "very encouraging" and the government will continue to advance reforms and strengthen Ease of Living for every citizen.

PM Modi, in a post on X, said that the Q2 quarter GDP data reflects the impact of the government's "pro-growth policies and reforms".

"The 8.2 per cent GDP growth in Q2 of 2025-26 is very encouraging. It reflects the impact of our pro-growth policies and reforms. It also reflects the hard work and enterprise of our people. Our government will continue to advance reforms and strengthen Ease of Living for every citizen," he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam said the GDP estimates released today showed robust economic growth and momentum of the Indian economy. She said India is the world's fastest-growing major economy.

"With a Real GDP growth rate of 8.2 per cent for Q2- FY 2025-26 (July-Sept), India is the world's fastest growing major economy. In the current financial year, Real GDP has registered 8% growth rate in first half (April-September). The growth has been driven by sustained fiscal consolidation, targeted public investment, and various reforms that have strengthened productivity and improved ease of doing business," she said.

"Various high-frequency indicators also point to continued economic momentum and broad-based consumption growth. Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi-led NDA government is committed to sustaining this growth momentum and advancing reforms that support long-term economic growth," the Finance Minister said in a post on X.

India's real GDP has been estimated to have grown by 8.2 per cent in the July-September quarter of the current financial year 2025-26, compared with 5.6 per cent in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, official data showed Friday.

The National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), has released the Quarterly Estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the July-September quarter.

India's nominal GDP grew at an 8.7 per cent rate during the September quarter, data showed today. (ANI)

