Nairobi [Kenya], July 22 (ANI): India on Wednesday handed over the first tranche of 4.5 tonnes of medical assistance to Kenya to strengthen the country's preparedness and response capacity for Ebola Virus Disease, other infectious diseases and future pandemic threats.

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According to an official press release issued by the High Commission of India in Nairobi, High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika handed over the consignment to Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Health, Aden Duale, at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Nairobi.

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Indian medical assistance to Kenya The first tranche of 4.5 tonnes of medical supplies for strengthening Kenya’s preparedness for prevention of Ebola public health emergency was handed over today by High Commissioner to Cabinet Secretary for Health Hon’ble @HonAdenDuale. The… pic.twitter.com/iFFCPFeARx — India in Kenya (@IndiainKenya) July 22, 2026

The first tranche comprises 279 packages of essential medical supplies, including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, sample transportation kits, infrared thermometers, face shields, heavy-duty protective boots and other infection-prevention materials. The second tranche of medical assistance will be provided soon.

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"The assistance is envisaged not merely as a short-term intervention, but to strengthen resilient and sustained public health preparedness. It will support the Kenya National Public Health Institute and other frontline public health institutions by strengthening capacities for disease surveillance, safe collection and transportation of samples, infection prevention and control, and protection of frontline healthcare personnel, thereby enhancing Kenya's readiness to detect, contain and respond effectively to Ebola Virus Disease, other emerging infectious diseases and future pandemics," the press release said.

The High Commission said the latest assistance follows India's supply of more than 45 tonnes of medical supplies to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) in late May and early June 2026 to support the continent's preparedness and response to Ebola Virus Disease.

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"The assistance follows medical supplies of over 45 tonnes to the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) in late May and early June 2026, to support the continent's preparedness and response to Ebola Virus Disease. It reflects India's broader commitment to strengthening public health and pandemic preparedness across Africa," the release said.

Highlighting the longstanding health partnership between the two countries, the High Commission said India has consistently supported Kenya during public health emergencies. During the COVID-19 pandemic, India supplied 1.12 million doses of Made-in-India vaccines under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, in addition to providing essential medicines and other medical assistance.

The release also noted India's grant assistance for strengthening Kenya's healthcare infrastructure, including a Bhabhatron radiotherapy machine to Kenyatta National Hospital for enhancing its cancer treatment capacity, a CT scan machine and an MRI machine (under process) to the Kenya Navy Hospital in Mombasa.

"India has been one of the first responders in Kenya during public health challenges," the High Commission said.

The High Commission added that more than 10,000 Kenyans travel to India for medical treatment, drawn by India's affordable, accessible and high-quality healthcare services. India is also Kenya's leading pharmaceutical partner, with Indian pharmaceutical products accounting for over 50% of Kenya's pharmaceutical market, ensuring the availability of quality and affordable medicines across the country.

Reaffirming bilateral cooperation, the High Commission said India and Kenya enjoy a longstanding partnership in the health sector, encompassing the supply of medicines and medical equipment, capacity building and training, affordable healthcare, and cooperation between their respective health institutions

"The assistance reflects India's people-centric development partnership with Kenya and its commitment to supporting partner countries in Africa in building stronger and more resilient health systems," the press release added. (ANI)

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