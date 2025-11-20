DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / India hands over 3.5 tonnes medicine consignment to Seychelles

India hands over 3.5 tonnes medicine consignment to Seychelles

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:40 PM Nov 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Victoria [Seychelles], November 20 (ANI): India on Thursday handed over a 3.5 tonne consignment comprising medicines for cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, gastrointestinal ailments, vitamins and supplements to Seychelles.

Advertisement

The consignment was handed over in the presence of President Patrick Herminie by High Commissioner Rohit Rathish.

Advertisement

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian High Commission said, "Today, in the presence of H.E. Dr. Patrick Herminie, President of the Republic of Seychelles, High Commissioner of India Shri Rohit Rathish handed over a consignment of medicines to Minister of Health Dr. Marvin Fanny. The consignment of 3.5 tonnes includes medicines for cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, gastrointestinal ailments, vitamins & supplements. This donation reaffirms India's commitment to support Seychelles in its development priorities."

Advertisement

Earlier in October, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan concluded a successful visit to Seychelles from October 26-27 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected President Patrick Herminie.

His visit underscored the importance India attaches to its relations with Seychelles under Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and the commitment to the Global South, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared in an official statement on Tuesday.

Advertisement

During the visit, the Vice-President called on President Patrick Herminie and met Vice-President Sebastien Pillay. He conveyed warm greetings and felicitations to the newly elected Government on behalf of the Government of India.

Vice President Radhakrishnan also met the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, and addressed a community reception attended by the members of the Indian diaspora in Seychelles."India and Seychelles share common values of democracy and pluralism, and enjoy a close, long-standing and time-tested partnership. Government of India looks forward to working with the new Government of Seychelles under Dr. Patrick Herminie to further strengthen and expand our bilateral partnership", the statement underlined. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts