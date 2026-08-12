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Home / World / India hands over five radial laser boats to Seychelles are defence, maritime partnership deepens

India hands over five radial laser boats to Seychelles are defence, maritime partnership deepens

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ANI
Updated At : 12:48 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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Victoria [Seychelles], August 12 (ANI): Continuing to strengthen the growing maritime partnership, India on Tuesday handed over five laser radial-class boats to the Seychelles Defence Forces.

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The handover of the Seychelles Defence Forces forms a part of India's development assistance announced for Seychelles during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Seychelles earlier in June this year.

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The details were shared by the Indian High Commission in Victoria in a post on X.

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It said, "Following the announcement by Prime Minister @narendramodi during #ByenveniModi his State Visit to Seychelles, five laser radial boats were handed over today by the High Commissioner of India to the Chief of Defence Forces, Seychelles Defence Force."

The Indian High Commission highlighted how the boats will help build seamanship skills of SDF personnel and said that the delivery reflects India's steadfast commitment to strengthening the capacities and capabilities of the SDF and further deepens the enduring India-Seychelles defence and maritime partnership.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the East African island nation in June this year and joined the National Day celebrations as Seychelles marked its 50 years of Independence.

He was the Guest of Honour at the landmark event, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to receive this rare distinction.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the visit as a significant milestone in bilateral ties, noting that Prime Minister Modi departed for India after what it termed a "highly successful" State Visit.

PM Modi's visit to the country saw the two partners take stock of the full spectrum of bilateral relations, with the leaders agreeing to further strengthen cooperation in health, education, capacity building, digital transformation, sustainable development, social infrastructure, renewable energy, maritime security and defence.

India and Seychelles also signed 19 memoranda of understanding (MoU) and agreements, including an extradition treaty to combat transnational crime and development assistance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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