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Home / World / India hands over Rs 2.5 billion to Bhutan as 5th tranche towards Economic Stimulus Programme

India hands over Rs 2.5 billion to Bhutan as 5th tranche towards Economic Stimulus Programme

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ANI
Updated At : 06:13 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Thimphu [Bhutan], June 26 (ANI): The fifth tranche of Rs 250 crores for the Economic Stimulus Programme was handed over by the Ambassador of India to Bhutan, Sandeep Arya, to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade of the Royal Government of Bhutan (RGoB), Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, a statement by the Embassy of India in Bhutan said.

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So far, India has released Rs 1,250 crores to the RGoB as part of Government of India's commitment of Rs 1,500 crores towards the Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) in Bhutan under the 13th Five Year Plan (2024-209).

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At the handover ceremony, the Foreign Minister conveyed gratitude to the Government of India for its support to the ESP, noting its positive impact on farmers, students and youth, Desuups, small and medium enterprises, start-ups, creative industry, hospitality and tourism sectors. He underscored the positive impact of ESP on post-Covid-19 pandemic economic revitalisation and employment generation in Bhutan. He also thanked the Government of India for concurring to RGoB's proposal to allocate INR/Nu. 2.50 billion for the 'National Fuel Price Smoothening Framework' which has served to mitigate the impact of rise in fuel prices and contributed to the economy in Bhutan, it said in the statement.

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Ambassador observed that India has been fulfilling efficiently its development commitments to Bhutan and disbursing funds under the 13th Five Year Plan in a timely manner for Project Assistance, ESP, High Impact Community Development Projects and Programme Grant.

During the meeting, the Ambassador also handed over cheques amounting to INR/Nu. 464 million (46.4 crores) for the projects, as per the statement.

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Professional Development and Immersion Programmes for Teachers, Counsellors and Education Leaders: INR/Nu. 337 million (33.7 crores) towards improvement of quality of school education in Bhutan.

Digital Skilling Programme: INR/Nu. 67.4 million (6.74 crores) to support Digital Drukyul by creating digitally literate citizens through basic and intermediate digital literacy training programmes. Under this programme, around 1,00,00 citizens across all Gewogs will be trained through GovTech.

Recruitment of STEM Teachers serving in Bhutanese schools: INR/Nu. 59.7 million (5.97 crores).

Development cooperation is a significant element of special and unique friendship between India and Bhutan and our peoples. Out of India's committed support of INR/Nu. 100 billion (10,000 crores) for Bhutan's 13th Five Year Plan period (2024-2029), covering Project Assistance, High Impact Community Development Projects, Economic Stimulus Programme and budgetary support to Bhutan in the form of Programme Grant, funds amounting to about INR/Nu. 34 billion (3,400 crores) have been released by India before completion of the first two years of Plan period.

As per the budget of Bhutan for the financial year 2026-27 adopted recently, over 30% of the capital expenditure under this budget will be supported through grants by the Government of India. We are pleased to be the top development cooperation partner of Bhutan and to continue to meet all our support to Bhutan in a timely and efficient manner in line with the consistent record of friendship and cooperation between India and Bhutan, as per the statement. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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