India hands over second tranche of election assistance to Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 30 (ANI): India handed over the second tranche of election-related assistance to Nepal, reinforcing bilateral cooperation ahead of the country's upcoming polls.

The assistance, consisting of more than 250 vehicles, was ceremonially transferred at the Ministry of Finance in Kathmandu.

The handover took place in the presence of the Minister for Finance of Nepal, Rameshore Prasad Khanal, Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari, and senior officials from both sides. Charge d'affaires a.i. of India to Nepal, Rakesh Pandey, formally handed over the vehicles on behalf of the Government of India.

According to officials, the consignment includes SUVs and double-cab pickup vehicles that will be deployed to support logistical and operational requirements for the forthcoming elections. The assistance forms part of a broader request made by the Government of Nepal to facilitate election preparations, particularly in geographically challenging regions where transportation remains a key constraint.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Finance Minister Rameshore Prasad Khanal highlighted the longstanding cooperation and friendly ties between India and Nepal. He thanked the Government and people of India for the timely support and underscored the importance of the supplies in strengthening Nepal's election preparedness. He also noted that such cooperation reflects the close and trusted relationship shared by the two neighbouring countries.

The first tranche of election-related assistance from India was handed over on January 20. Officials confirmed that additional deliveries are expected to take place in batches over the coming weeks, ensuring sustained logistical support through the different phases of election preparations.

Indian officials described the assistance as part of India's continued commitment to supporting Nepal's democratic processes. They emphasized that the support is demand-driven and aligned with Nepal's stated requirements for conducting free, fair, and efficient elections.

Beyond its immediate electoral relevance, the assistance was also described as symbolic of the broader multi-faceted and multi-sectoral development partnership between India and Nepal. Over the years, India has supported Nepal across diverse sectors including infrastructure, health, education, energy, and capacity building. Election assistance has been a recurring element of this cooperation, reflecting shared democratic values and mutual trust.

Observers noted that the delivery of vehicles and related supplies is expected to enhance the Election Commission of Nepal's ability to manage logistics, transport personnel, and ensure access to polling-related activities across the country. This is particularly significant given Nepal's varied terrain and the scale of coordination required for nationwide elections.

As preparations continue, both sides reiterated their commitment to close coordination in the coming weeks. The latest handover underscores the depth of India-Nepal relations and highlights how practical cooperation continues to play a role in supporting Nepal's democratic institutions and processes. (ANI)

