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Home / World / India hands over specialised tools to Seychelles, improving safety and readiness of Coast Guard

India hands over specialised tools to Seychelles, improving safety and readiness of Coast Guard

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ANI
Updated At : 02:13 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Victoria [Seychelles], August 17 (ANI): India has handed over specialised calibrated tools and repaired electronic components to Seychelles, bolstering bilateral defence and maritime security cooperation, according to an official statement by the Indian High Commission in Victoria.

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In a post on X on Sunday, the High Commission stated, "Strengthening India-Seychelles Defence and Maritime Security Cooperation. 3 repaired Dornier Main Electronic Units (MEUs), 18 sets of calibrated specialised aircraft tools, 50 safety helmets and seamanship ropes were handed over by Defence Adviser Capt. Shravan Sareen to Maj. Gen. Michael Rosette, CDF, SDF."

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The diplomatic mission noted that the equipment was repaired and calibrated at Indian Naval establishments free of charge. The assistance will facilitate in-house testing and expedite maintenance for the Dornier aircraft fleet, which is deployed by the Seychelles Air Force for Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance, CASEVAC (Casualty Evacuation), and SAR (Search and Rescue) operations.

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"The safety and seamanship gear will elevate personnel safety and op readiness of the Seychelles Coast Guard," the High Commission highlighted.

Earlier on Tuesday, High Commissioner of India to Seychelles Rohit Rathish presented five laser radial boats to the Chief of the Seychelles Defence Force, fulfilling an assurance made by PM Narendra Modi during his state visit to the Indian Ocean island nation in June.

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"Strengthening Maritime Partnership India, Seychelles. Following the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his State Visit to Seychelles, five laser radial boats were handed over today by the High Commissioner of India to the Chief of Defence Forces, Seychelles Defence Force. The boats will help build seamanship skills of SDF personnel," the Indian High Commission stated on X.

"The delivery reflects India's steadfast commitment to strengthening the capacities and capabilities of the SDF and further deepens the enduring India-Seychelles defence and maritime partnership," the mission added.

PM Modi undertook a three-day state visit to Seychelles in June following an invitation from President Patrick Herminie. PM Modi previously visited the nation in 2015, while President Herminie completed a state visit to India in February this year.

PM Modi stated that his visit to Seychelles yielded "substantive outcomes" aimed at enhancing bilateral relations. He expressed confidence that the upcoming 50 years of India-Seychelles engagement will be marked by innovation, sustainability, and shared responsibility. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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