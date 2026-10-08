India hands over three tonnes of anti-tuberculosis medicines to Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 8 (ANI): In a significant diplomatic gesture, India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, handed over a consignment consisting of essential anti-tuberculosis pharmaceuticals to Sri Lanka’s Minister of Health and Mass Media, Nalinda Jayatissa. The handover took place on Wednesday.

"Standing together in the fight against TB! Pleased to hand over a 3-tonne consignment of essential anti-TB medicines to Hon. Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa today. These medicines will support Sri Lanka’s TB treatment and control efforts and contribute to strengthening the country’s response to tuberculosis," Santosh Jha posted on X.

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Previously, on September 28, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced that New Delhi had forwarded anti-tuberculosis pharmaceuticals to Colombo utilising an Indian Air Force aircraft, whilst reiterating India’s dedication towards bolstering Sri Lanka’s healthcare infrastructure.

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"India remains committed to supporting Sri Lanka’s public health system. About 3 tonnes of anti-tuberculosis medicines were dispatched to Colombo today aboard an IAF C130J," EAM Jaishankar had posted on X.

Additionally, on September 16, work commenced on the establishment of a novel two-storey accident and emergency unit at the District General Hospital situated in Mannar, Sri Lanka, backed by financial support extended by the Indian government.

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Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Nalinda Jayatissa, alongside Santosh Jha, attended the foundation stone laying ceremony for the facility. The initiative receives backing through an Indian grant valued at Sri Lankan Rupees (SLR) 600 million.

"Strengthening Healthcare, Saving Lives! Delighted to join H.E. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Hon’ble Minister of Health and Mass Media Nalinda Jayatissa at the foundation stone laying ceremony for a new two-storey Accident and Emergency Unit at the District General Hospital, Mannar," High Commissioner Jha posted on X.

"Supported by an Indian grant of SLR 600 million, this project will also supply the unit with essential medical equipment, ensuring timely emergency care during the critical golden hour," he added.

Characterising the undertaking as a "true testament" to the enduring bilateral relationship linking India and Sri Lanka, High Commissioner Jha highlighted the mutual dedication of both governments towards advancing people-centric development. (ANI)

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