Neemrana (Rajasthan) [India], October 30 (ANI): Argentine Ambassador Mariano Caucino on Friday stated that the bilateral link between India and Argentina is destined to continue expanding to new heights, according to a press release issued by the embassy of Argentina.

Speaking before the Words Beyond Borders 2026 Conclave at Raffles University in Neemrana, Caucino said, “Currently India has become Argentina’s sixth largest economic partner, and this shows the deep complementarity of our economies”.

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On a panel shared with Uruguay Ambassador Alberto Guani, Peruvian Ambassador to Finland Ernesto Pinto Bazuco Rittler and former Chilean Ambassador to India Jorge Heine, Ambassador Caucino emphasised that cooperation between India and South American nations is one example of how the world has become interdependent and how a country as India can find natural partners even in far away regions.

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“Recently, Foreign Minister Dr Jaishankar said that India was facing challenging times in energy, food, fertilisers and finances, and it is in this sense that India is exploring and engaging reliable partners all around the world”, he explained.

“Argentina is contributing to India’s food security, having become India’s largest provider of edible oils, and we are already cooperating in the key sector of Mining”, Caucino stated.

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The envoy added that “Argentina and India are exploring to establish energy cooperation too” and reminded Argentina’s huge reserves of gas in Vaca Muerta.

The Argentine ambassador stated, “This relationship has evolved fundamentally in the last seven or eight years since those shared values were accompanied by a convergence of our national interests”. “This is fundamentally based on the grounds of our strong economic complementarity”, Caucino said.

The Argentine ambassador said that since his appointment in 2024, he has made more than fifty-five trips around India and “I can witness India’s remarkable success in its economic expansion”.

“India and Asia in general are natural partners to South American nations”, the Ambassador explained and reminded that, to some extent, “the 21st century is showing us great opportunities since huge countries of this part of the world are demanding our production”. (ANI)

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