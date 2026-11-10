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Home / World / "India has been engaging lobbying firms in DC since 1948": MEA on FARA filings

"India has been engaging lobbying firms in DC since 1948": MEA on FARA filings

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ANI
Updated At : 06:37 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Tuesday said India has been engaging lobbying firms in Washington, DC, since 1948, stressing that hiring such firms is a normal practice in the United States for diplomatic missions and other entities to engage with the US administration, Congress and other stakeholders.

Addressing a biweekly media briefing, Jaiswal said public filing records provide ample examples of US lobbyists engaging with administration officials, adding that such activities are undertaken in accordance with applicable US laws, including the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

"FARA filings, it is a normal practice in the US for diplomatic missions and other entities to hire lobby forms for their engagement with the US administration, US congress and other stakeholders. Pass filing records give ample examples of US lobbyists in touch with administration officials. Such activities undertaken under the applicable laws of the US including FARA. India has been engaging lobbying firms in DC since 1948," Jaiswal said.

The spokesperson's remarks come amid questions surrounding India's engagement with lobbying firms in the United States and disclosures made under the American legislation governing the registration of foreign agents.

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The MEA had also addressed the issue through its official FactCheck account on November 7, stating that it was normal practice in the United States for embassies and other entities to hire lobbying firms. The ministry reiterated that the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC, had been engaging such firms since 1948 and that details of these arrangements were available in the public domain.

In the same clarification, the MEA referred to a filing by Mercury Public Affairs LLC, stating that the document clearly mentioned that the firm's role was limited to disseminating a post on X.

The ministry's clarification sought to address claims circulating on social media concerning the relationship between lobbying activities and a post by US President Donald Trump on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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FARA, enacted in 1938, requires certain agents of foreign principals engaged in political activities or other activities specified under the legislation to periodically disclose their relationship with the foreign principal, along with information about their activities, receipts and disbursements.

According to the US Department of Justice, the purpose of these disclosures is to provide transparency and allow the government and the American public to assess the activities of individuals and organisations acting on behalf of foreign principals.

The US Department of Justice's National Security Division administers the Act and makes registration statements and other relevant documents available through its public filing database.

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Jaiswal's remarks underline India's position that engagement with lobbying firms in Washington is a longstanding diplomatic practice and that such arrangements are undertaken within the applicable legal framework in the United States. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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