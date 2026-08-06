India has delivered three tranches of medical aid to Africa under USD 10 million pledge: EAM S Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said India has already delivered three tranches of medical assistance to Africa under its USD 10 million in-kind medical equipment pledge, reaffirming New Delhi's commitment to strengthening healthcare cooperation and its broader partnership with the African continent.

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Speaking at the Africa Day celebrations in New Delhi, Jaishankar said, "As a trusted partner of Africa, India has pledged to give a package of US dollar 10 million of in-kind medical equipment and support to Africa CDC and partner countries at risk. I am pleased to share with you today that we have already extended three tranches of aid as part of our pledge."

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The External Affairs Minister described Africa as a priority partner for India and highlighted the expanding scope of bilateral engagement across trade, investment, technology, healthcare, infrastructure, capacity building, defence and maritime cooperation.

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In a post on X following the event, Jaishankar said he was "delighted" to join African Heads of Missions and members of the diplomatic community in celebrating Africa Day in New Delhi. He underlined the historic ties between India and Africa, rooted in shared cultural affinities and a common struggle against colonialism.

He highlighted the growing momentum in India-Africa relations, marked by increasing high-level visits and an expanding diplomatic footprint. Jaishankar also reiterated India's commitment to the Global South, noting that the African Union was inducted as a permanent member of the G20 during India's presidency.

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The Minister further said India and Africa have significantly deepened their partnership in trade, investment and technology while expanding cooperation in infrastructure development, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), medical aid and capacity building. He also pointed to growing collaboration in peacekeeping, defence training and maritime security.

Addressing the gathering, Jaishankar reflected on the centuries-old civilisational links between India and Africa, saying interactions between the two regions date back millennia and were facilitated by the monsoon winds across the Indian Ocean.

"India's own relations with Africa, of course, go back into the recesses of history. Indians and Africans have been interacting with each other for millennia," he said.

"The annual rhythmic reversal of the monsoon winds... has actually been the engine that has historically powered the interaction between the Indian subcontinent and the African continent. Connected and not separated by the Indian Ocean, our ancestors have exchanged not just goods but also cultures, cuisines, philosophies, beliefs, knowledge, folklore, and I would even say ways of life," Jaishankar added.

Recalling the shared experience of colonial rule, the External Affairs Minister said India and Africa stood together in the struggle for freedom and human dignity, a bond that continues to shape their relationship.

He also highlighted the ideological connection between Mahatma Gandhi and African liberation leaders, noting that Gandhi developed the principles of Satyagraha and non-violence in South Africa, which later inspired leaders including Kwame Nkrumah, Julius Nyerere and Nelson Mandela.

Quoting Mandela, Jaishankar said, "'You gave us Mohandas Gandhi, we gave you the Mahatma,'" describing it as a reflection of the enduring historical ties between India and Africa.

Jaishankar further welcomed 50 African diplomats participating in a specialised training programme at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and said the strong convergence between India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision and Africa's Agenda 2063 would further strengthen the strategic partnership.

"Africa is our partner. Africa is our priority," he said. (ANI)

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