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Home / World / "India has done a tremendous job": South Korean envoy to India Lee Seong-Ho hails India’s BRICS leadership

"India has done a tremendous job": South Korean envoy to India Lee Seong-Ho hails India’s BRICS leadership

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ANI
Updated At : 03:07 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): South Korean Ambassador to India Lee Seong-Ho on Friday congratulated India for its diplomacy and leadership during its BRICS chairship, saying New Delhi successfully managed to reach a compromise on the summit declaration amid a “very tumultuous” period in international dynamics.

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Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Korea Education Fair in New Delhi, the South Korean envoy said, “Big, big, big congratulations on Indian diplomacy and India's leadership. This is a very tumultuous time in terms of international dynamics. India somehow pulled off the compromise with a declaration, which has been very... It's difficult, but India was able to manage to do that. And it is a great success already.”

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“India has been the leading voice for the Global South, and the whole world is actually relying on India's leadership in furthering its leadership in this very difficult world time. I think India has done a tremendous job this time,” he added.

On India-South Korea relations, Lee said the bilateral relationship was entering an “exciting time”, noting that the South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's state visit to India in April saw both leaders lay down a vision for the next five to ten years.

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“This is a very exciting time in terms of our bilateral relationship. Last April, my President paid a state visit to India. Both our leaders laid down the vision for the next five years, next ten years,” he said.

Lee said the nature of India-South Korea relations was “very complementary and very promising”, while highlighting efforts to strengthen existing cooperation and build more bridges between the two countries.

“And I think our relationship, the nature of our relationship is very complementary and very promising. We are building more and more bridges between our two countries; we are expanding existing bridges between our countries,” he said.

The South Korean envoy expressed confidence about the future of bilateral ties, saying, “I am very optimistic and very sure that in five years' time, ten years' time, we will become one of the best partners, best friends in the 21st century.”

The BRICS Summit was held in New Delhi from September 12 to 13. The BRICS Summit brought together leaders of the expanded 11-member grouping in New Delhi under India's chairship. The summit was held under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”

India's hosting of the summit came as the grouping continued to expand and address issues across economic cooperation, development, technology and global governance. The summit also sought to build consensus among its increasingly diverse membership. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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