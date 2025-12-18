DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / "India has leverage to tell Russia it is on wrong path": Estonian FM

"India has leverage to tell Russia it is on wrong path": Estonian FM

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:00 AM Dec 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

By Aditya Prakash

Advertisement

Tallinn [Estonia], December 18 (ANI): Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Margus Tsahkna, has said that India can play a meaningful role in influencing Russia over its war against Ukraine, citing Delhi's strong economic ties with Moscow and its shared commitment to the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Advertisement

Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Tsahkna described India as a "huge country" with long-standing and active economic relations with Russia.

Advertisement

He said these ties enable India to exert pressure and make clear to Moscow that its actions in Ukraine violate European security and international norms.

"India can put some pressure on Russia and explain that to be an aggressive country against Ukraine is to be against Europe and mainly against United Nations Charter values that Prime Minister Modi and the Indian people share with the whole world," Tsahkna said. "India has lots of leverage to explain that Russia is on the wrong way."

Advertisement

His remarks come as the war in Ukraine, now well into its third year, continues to strain global diplomacy. European countries, including Estonia, have remained firm supporters of Ukraine, backing sanctions against Russia and increased military and humanitarian assistance to Kyiv.

Estonia, a member of both the European Union and NATO, has been particularly vocal in calling for accountability for Russia's actions.

India, meanwhile, has maintained strategic and economic ties with Russia--especially in the energy sector and has consistently called for dialogue, diplomacy and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. Prime Minister Modi has publicly stated that "this is not an era of war" and has conveyed the message to both the Russian and Ukrainian leadership.

Tsahkna's comments reflect growing expectations in Europe that India, as a rising global power, can act as a bridge in efforts to de-escalate the conflict.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that they received signals that Russia was preparing for a war in the next year.

Russia and Ukraine have escalated targeting of each other's energy sites and oil refineries in recent weeks. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts