"India has made important contributions to SCO," says Chinese envoy to India

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): The Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, stated during his address at the 3rd China-India Youth Dialogue that since joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in 2017, India has made significant contributions to the development of the organisation.

The event, which was held on Tuesday, marked the 75th anniversary of the establishment of China-India diplomatic ties.

"China and India are both important members of SCO, BRICS and G20. As rotating presidency of SCO, China will host the SCO Summit this year, and hold over 100 meetings and events under the slogan of "Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the move", so as to further deepen practical cooperation in various fields within the SCO. Since joining the SCO in 2017, India has made important contributions to the development of the organization. China is willing to work with India and other member states to jointly host a friendly, united and fruitful summit, and contribute "SCO strength" to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind," he said.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Feihong said, "Glad to attend the third China-India Youth Dialogue, which marks a good start of a series of events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of China-India diplomatic ties. Deeply impressed by their youthful vigor."

https://x.com/China_Amb_India/status/1894410417742434523

Advertisement

Feihong said that the main purpose of the dialogue was to the purpose of the dialogue is to bring the young people of both countries together.

In his address, Feihong said, "The purpose of today's youth dialogue is to bring the young people of our two countries together, enhance mutual understanding, inspire new thoughts and ideas, and promote the development of China-India relations."

Referring to recent high-level interactions between the two countries, Feihong made three suggestions aimed at the betterment of bilateral ties.

"First, we should be promoters of China-India relations. The future of China-India relations lies in the hands of our youth. Chinese youth are striving for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Indian youth are working towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. China-India relations are entering the phase of recovery. We will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. It is hoped that the youth of the two countries could actively contribute their wisdom and strength to the improvement of bilateral relations. We will continue to provide more platforms for exchanges between the youth of our two counties, and advance cooperation in the fields such as education, science and technology, culture, media and sports. We also hope that the Indian side could further facilitate the visits of the Chinese youth to India," he said.

Feihong further said that the youth must carry the baton and enhance cultural ties that have been going on since long.

"Second, we should be standard bearers of China-India friendship. Friendship between the peoples holds the key to sound state-to-state relations, and heart-to-heart communication contributes to deeper friendship. Our two peoples have been interconnected and learning from each other since ancient times. We should enhance exchanges and help each other succeed in this era. Our youth should take up the baton passed on by history, draw wisdom from our ancient civilizations, carry forward the cause of China-India friendship, and deepen the traditional bond between our two countries," he said.

He added that to avoid the language barrier, Chinese universities provide education in several Indian languages. He called for more communication between people of both countries.

"Language is the bridge for communication. More than 20 universities in China have established the majors of Hindi, Tamil and other Indian languages, and more than 30 Indian universities offer various courses of Chinese language. We should further enhance cooperation in language education to cultivate more successors for the cause of China-India friendship. China welcomes more young people to visit each other's countries, sow more seeds of China-India friendship and bring our two peoples even closer," he said.

He further condemned the perceptions both countries have developed about each other and said that people must keep an open and rational mindset regarding China.

"Third, we should be envoys of the correct perceptions of China and India. As important neighbors, it is crucial for China and India to foster correct perceptions of each other. Certain forces, who are unwilling to see the friendly coexistence of our two countries, are trying to sow discord between us. They exaggerate the so-called "China threat" and "China crash" fallacies, and claim that China does not want India to develop and it is difficult for us to become partners. Some Indian friends only learn about China through Western media reports, many of which are with prejudice. I hope the young people could maintain an open and rational mindset, and not be trapped in the "information cocoon" or misled by negative perspectives," he said.

The Chinese envoy also stressed the presence of journalists in each other's country.

"We should resume the exchanges of resident journalists, and make full use of the Internet and social media to comprehensively present the real China and India," he said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)